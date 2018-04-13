Mike760
profile
God of War
82
Likes
Likers
name : God of War
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
chester
63
Likes
Likers
chester
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 977
visites since opening : 1125755
chester > blog
all
Cory Barlog espère travailler sur une nouvelle licence
Peut etre pour bientot

Cory Barlog is an incredible director—he brought us what was, until recently, the best game in the God of War franchise with God of War 2, and then he reinvented it again with the upcoming God of War, which may end up going down as one of the all time great games. Barlog is, clearly, a man with a golden touch.

And now, he wants to exercise that touch on something that is truly his own—it becomes easy to forget that God of War is ultimately not Barlog’s own IP. It was created by David Jaffe.

Speaking in an interview with the Skill Up YouTube channel, Barlog talked about his desire to do his own IP some time. “I really would love to create something of my own next, something that really is truly 100% coming from my original vision,” he said.

Which, I hope, he does! He has brought God of War to a very good place, and it is easy to expect that others at Sony Santa Monica can carry the standard going forward. I do want to see what Barlog could do if he got full creative freedom and reigns to do something that was entirely his own.
https://gamingbolt.com/god-of-war-director-wants-to-work-on-new-ip-sometime
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/13/2018 at 09:04 PM by chester
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre