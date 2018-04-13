Peut etre pour bientot



Cory Barlog is an incredible director—he brought us what was, until recently, the best game in the God of War franchise with God of War 2, and then he reinvented it again with the upcoming God of War, which may end up going down as one of the all time great games. Barlog is, clearly, a man with a golden touch.



And now, he wants to exercise that touch on something that is truly his own—it becomes easy to forget that God of War is ultimately not Barlog’s own IP. It was created by David Jaffe.



Speaking in an interview with the Skill Up YouTube channel, Barlog talked about his desire to do his own IP some time. “I really would love to create something of my own next, something that really is truly 100% coming from my original vision,” he said.



Which, I hope, he does! He has brought God of War to a very good place, and it is easy to expect that others at Sony Santa Monica can carry the standard going forward. I do want to see what Barlog could do if he got full creative freedom and reigns to do something that was entirely his own.