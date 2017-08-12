profile
Le remake US de la séquence Castaldi & JC Van Damme
Jeux Video


"Fuck TOUT"
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/08/2017 at 04:12 AM by shanks
    comments (8)
    gantzeur posted the 12/08/2017 at 04:20 AM
    thor posted the 12/08/2017 at 04:24 AM
    Tu sais que j'ai pensé à la même ? xD
    leblogdeshacka posted the 12/08/2017 at 04:27 AM
    Le meilleur moment de la conf
    raioh posted the 12/08/2017 at 04:28 AM
    VGA > E3
    leblogdeshacka posted the 12/08/2017 at 04:29 AM
    Je sais, ce n'est pas une conf
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 12/08/2017 at 04:44 AM
    Cocahinum !
    gantzeur posted the 12/08/2017 at 04:46 AM
    grand moment de la soirée
    shigeryu posted the 12/08/2017 at 04:48 AM
    Arrêté les claquement là mayrde !

    Il avait pris quelque chose c'est pas possible...
