name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Wii U
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-adventure
other versions :
kibix971
The legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild Wii U Date de sortie
Nintendo America vient de le confirmer sur Twitter,
The legend of Zelda BOW
sortira également sur
Wii U
le
3 Mars
.
https://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/819772453207449600
https://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/819772453207449600
posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:47 AM by
kibix971
comments (
10
)
rendan
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 05:48 AM
Le nouveau wallpaper de mon S7 edge
olimar59
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 05:49 AM
C'était sur...
rockin
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 05:49 AM
Cette image ! Elle est trouvable en 1080 P pour fond d'écran? lol
kisukesan
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 05:50 AM
Enfin une bonne nouvelle !
contra
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 05:53 AM
Bon, ben plus d'intérêt de prendre la Switch Day one du coup.
raioh
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 05:58 AM
Hâte de voir les comparaisons, on va bien rigoler si c'est au même niveau
fan2jeux
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:03 AM
La wiiu?
pxl
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:04 AM
comme ça pas besoin de se saigner pour acheter une switch. Vu que tous les jeux qui m'intéressent ne sortiront pas avant 2019 (Xeno 2, SMT V etc...), la console aura le temps de faire flop et de baisser un peu de prix comme la wiiU
kibix971
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:11 AM
rockin
j'ai rajouté une autre image pas mal aussi. Elle est déjà le fond d'écran de mon phone
shin82
posted
the 01/13/2017 at 06:50 AM
La seule bonne nouvelle de cette conf à mes yeux lol xD
