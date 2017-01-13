profile
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
143
Likes
Likers
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Wii U
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
other versions :
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
kibix971
16
Likes
Likers
kibix971
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 88
visites since opening : 72753
kibix971 > blog
The legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild Wii U Date de sortie
Nintendo America vient de le confirmer sur Twitter, The legend of Zelda BOW sortira également sur Wii U le 3 Mars.

https://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/819772453207449600



https://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/819772453207449600
    tags :
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:47 AM by kibix971
    comments (10)
    rendan posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:48 AM
    Le nouveau wallpaper de mon S7 edge
    olimar59 posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:49 AM
    C'était sur...
    rockin posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:49 AM
    Cette image ! Elle est trouvable en 1080 P pour fond d'écran? lol
    kisukesan posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:50 AM
    Enfin une bonne nouvelle !
    contra posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:53 AM
    Bon, ben plus d'intérêt de prendre la Switch Day one du coup.
    raioh posted the 01/13/2017 at 05:58 AM
    Hâte de voir les comparaisons, on va bien rigoler si c'est au même niveau
    fan2jeux posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:03 AM
    La wiiu?
    pxl posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:04 AM
    comme ça pas besoin de se saigner pour acheter une switch. Vu que tous les jeux qui m'intéressent ne sortiront pas avant 2019 (Xeno 2, SMT V etc...), la console aura le temps de faire flop et de baisser un peu de prix comme la wiiU
    kibix971 posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:11 AM
    rockin j'ai rajouté une autre image pas mal aussi. Elle est déjà le fond d'écran de mon phone
    shin82 posted the 01/13/2017 at 06:50 AM
    La seule bonne nouvelle de cette conf à mes yeux lol xD
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre