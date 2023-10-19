group information
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 11/20/2025
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 415
visites since opening : 746595
subscribers : 16
bloggers : 7
Astérix - Le Royaume de Nubie / Teaser
AnimLand


En 2026, ils vont voyager loin, très loin loin !

Astérix - Le Royaume de Nubie, au cinéma à Noël 2026
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ihmd9Olmeg
    mithrandir
    posted the 11/20/2025 at 04:18 PM by yanssou
    comments (2)
    grievous32 posted the 11/20/2025 at 04:46 PM
    Et ben voilà, ça c'est déjà plus emballant que toute leurs merdes en live action !
    magneto860 posted the 11/20/2025 at 04:55 PM
    Ca semble redondant avec la galère d’Obélix. Mais à voir.
