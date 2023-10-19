accueil
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
hyoga57
,
davenor
,
shanks
,
misterwhite
,
almightybhunivelze
,
nindo64
,
mugimando
,
kevinmccallisterrr
yanssou
(creator)
rendan
(administrator)
kevisiano
(administrator)
hyoga57
(administrator)
opthomas
(administrator)
rbz
(administrator)
shirou
(administrator)
Breath of The Wild : Un opening animé réalisé par des fans
JV
Réalisé par des étudiants de l'école d'animation ChungKang en Corée du Sud, cet opening animé reprend les personnages et l'univers de Breath of the Wild pour un résultat plutôt prometteur.
https://www.nintendo-master.com/news/zelda-breath-of-the-wild-fan-generique-anime
posted the 02/20/2025 at 09:24 PM by yanssou
yanssou
guiguif
posted
the 02/20/2025 at 09:32 PM
Je ne dirais rien sur le rendu qui est pas mal (mais ameliorable), mais entre la musique qui colle pas, le ratio de la video qui passe du 16/9 au 4:3 au pif et la mise en scene... mouif mouif.
opthomas
posted
the 02/20/2025 at 09:34 PM
Non non il est pas si sombre que ça Link, il l'on fait beaucoup plus doux que prévus alors que c'est une menace
il fait trop de crime de guerre contre ses ennemies
Y a une raison de pourquoi on le nomme Hero of the "Wild"
