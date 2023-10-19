group information
Manga - Verse
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 11/14/2024
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 197
visites since opening : 352714
subscribers : 14
bloggers : 6
Le studio derrière la série Arcane est trop Fortiche
Animation Land


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09tSxGf1fqU&ab_channel=AFP
    posted the 11/14/2024 at 09:59 PM by yanssou
    comments (2)
    tokito posted the 11/14/2024 at 10:12 PM
    La DA est vraiment dingue
    La S1 est vraiment excellente, fait que je prenne le temps de mater la S2, histoire que je ne paie pas Netflix uniquement pour la famille
    yanssou posted the 11/14/2024 at 10:17 PM
    tokito La saison 2 est totalement dingue pour l'instant
