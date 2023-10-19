Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
Manga - Verse
4
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 07/20/2024
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 107
visites since opening : 195778
subscribers : 10
bloggers : 6
members (10)
Vos Ost d'animes préférés [Partie I]
Vos openings / Ost d'animes préférés
















Lupin III Part IV Ost



Ranma 1/2 Ost



City Hunter Ost






































    sora78
    posted the 07/20/2024 at 05:02 PM by yanssou
    comments (3)
    sora78 posted the 07/20/2024 at 05:28 PM
    J'aime voir toutes mes sélections d'il y a quelques mois

    Encore de la nostalgie
    Très cool les autres !
    yanssou posted the 07/20/2024 at 05:40 PM
    sora78
    choroq posted the 07/20/2024 at 10:16 PM
    Haikyu -The Threat of Trust (y'en a tellement de bien)
    Shingetsutan Tsukihime Original Soundtrack - The Sacred Moon
    rurouni kenshin oav - in memories ko to wa ri
    Naruto - Orochimaru ~Fight~
    Fairy tails - Predestination
    Gintama - Jibun wo Omotte Kureru Oya ga Ite Hokani Nani ga Iruyo
    Wolf rain - FACE ON
    kekkaishi - Take over destiny
    Kenishi soundtrack - Setsunai Omoi

    quelque chanson d'anime:
    Dragonaut the resonance - Perfect blue
    Code geass R2 - Continued Story
    Astro fighter sunred - Mizonokuchi Taiyouzoku
    Gundam origin - luna sea hisobi

    bref, tellement de bien
