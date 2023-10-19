accueil
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
hyoga57
,
davenor
,
shanks
,
misterwhite
name :
Manga - Verse
title :
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name :
mangacity
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website :
http://
creator :
yanssou
creation date :
10/19/2023
last update :
07/20/2024
description :
L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles :
107
visites since opening :
195778
subscribers :
10
bloggers :
6
yanssou
(creator)
rendan
(administrator)
kevisiano
(administrator)
hyoga57
(administrator)
opthomas
(administrator)
rbz
(administrator)
1
Like
Who likes this ?
sora78
posted the 07/20/2024 at 05:02 PM by
yanssou
comments (
3
)
sora78
posted
the 07/20/2024 at 05:28 PM
J'aime voir toutes mes sélections d'il y a quelques mois
Encore de la nostalgie
Très cool les autres !
yanssou
posted
the 07/20/2024 at 05:40 PM
sora78
choroq
posted
the 07/20/2024 at 10:16 PM
Haikyu -The Threat of Trust (y'en a tellement de bien)
Shingetsutan Tsukihime Original Soundtrack - The Sacred Moon
rurouni kenshin oav - in memories ko to wa ri
Naruto - Orochimaru ~Fight~
Fairy tails - Predestination
Gintama - Jibun wo Omotte Kureru Oya ga Ite Hokani Nani ga Iruyo
Wolf rain - FACE ON
kekkaishi - Take over destiny
Kenishi soundtrack - Setsunai Omoi
quelque chanson d'anime:
Dragonaut the resonance - Perfect blue
Code geass R2 - Continued Story
Astro fighter sunred - Mizonokuchi Taiyouzoku
Gundam origin - luna sea hisobi
bref, tellement de bien
