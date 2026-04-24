profile
guiguif
182
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6747
visites since opening : 12669246
guiguif > blog
all
Mortal Kombat II : Nouveau Trailer
Ça semble quand meme autre chose que le film Street Fighter

    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    bladagun, victornewman
    posted the 04/24/2026 at 11:17 AM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    bladagun posted the 04/24/2026 at 11:41 AM
    Holala il donne envie ce trailer aussi. C'est marrant d'avoir un clash MK et SF cette même année, c'est déjà arrivé en jeu ? Sûrement au alentour de 1992
    biboufett posted the 04/24/2026 at 11:41 AM
    j'irais le voir mais je sais pas j'ai plus de hype pour Street Fighters bizarrement.
    testament posted the 04/24/2026 at 11:45 AM
    manque plus que le légendaire lambert et son rire épique, je te signerais ça direct
    comment ça il est trop vieux ? faites un caméo 3D rien à foutre
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo