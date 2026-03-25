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PS Plus Essential : le principal jeu d'avril
Jeux Video


Tout simplement.
Billbil-kun, tout ça, donc 100% sûr et officialisation ce soir avec les autres jeux concernés.
(à télécharger dès le 7 avril)
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    posted the 03/25/2026 at 10:26 AM by shanks
    comments (4)
    midomashakil posted the 03/25/2026 at 11:47 AM
    je crois que l'annonce c'est pour mercredi prochain
    bladagun posted the 03/25/2026 at 11:58 AM
    Arfff pris il y a pas longtemp
    metroidvania posted the 03/25/2026 at 12:09 PM
    Une tuerie ce jeu. Un vrai coup de coeur
    salahkabyle75 posted the 03/25/2026 at 12:41 PM
    Sa reste qu une théorie
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