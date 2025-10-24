profile
Death Stranding 2
name : Death Stranding 2
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC -
ouroboros4
ouroboros4
ouroboros4 > blog
Phil Spencer a adoré Death Stranding 2
C'est l'un de ses jeux préférés de l'année!

https://x.com/Genki_JPN/status/1981652743078265167?t=7Gu2S65P9P05usq1QiNorg&s=19
    posted the 10/24/2025 at 12:03 PM by ouroboros4
    comments (13)
    icebergbrulant posted the 10/24/2025 at 12:06 PM
    C’est tout à fait normal que Phil Spencer ait aimé Death Stranding 2 !



    Et oui, depuis quelques mois, le Philou joue le rôle de livreur en sortant ses jeux sur Playstation
    negan posted the 10/24/2025 at 12:07 PM
    Ca merite un article ? Aussi pauvre en contenu en plus ? Il y a meme pas 10 mots ...
    jackfrost posted the 10/24/2025 at 12:08 PM
    icebergbrulant
    guiguif posted the 10/24/2025 at 12:11 PM
    negan Accepte
    icebergbrulant posted the 10/24/2025 at 12:12 PM
    magneto860 posted the 10/24/2025 at 01:02 PM
    Il y a quelques années un employé Microsoft se serait peut-être fait licencier pour avoir dit qu'il possédait une Playstation. Aujourd'hui ça passe tranquille.
    rogeraf posted the 10/24/2025 at 01:06 PM
    negan

    Prochain article, Philou a aimé God of War
    gasmok2 posted the 10/24/2025 at 01:07 PM
    magneto860
    Ce qu'il ne faut pas lire des fois sérieux

    Quand tu sais que les boss des 3 constructeurs boivent du Champagne ensemble en regardant les gueux, que nous sommes, se livrer à la guerre des consoles.

    negan
    magneto860 posted the 10/24/2025 at 01:20 PM
    gasmok2
    marcelpatulacci posted the 10/24/2025 at 01:40 PM
    icebergbrulant Ouais, le Delivroo/UBER du JV
    belmoncul posted the 10/24/2025 at 01:50 PM
    Prochain article, philou s'en prend à Negan..
    skuldleif posted the 10/24/2025 at 01:58 PM
    truc de ouf
    rogeraf posted the 10/24/2025 at 02:12 PM
    marcelpatulacci Elle est passée ou la console KFC Poulet ??
    J'aime son odeur ...
