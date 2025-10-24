accueil
ouroboros4
blog
Phil Spencer a adoré Death Stranding 2
C'est l'un de ses jeux préférés de l'année!
https://x.com/Genki_JPN/status/1981652743078265167?t=7Gu2S65P9P05usq1QiNorg&s=19
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/24/2025 at 12:03 PM by
ouroboros4
comments (
13
)
icebergbrulant
posted
the 10/24/2025 at 12:06 PM
C’est tout à fait normal que Phil Spencer ait aimé Death Stranding 2 !
Et oui, depuis quelques mois, le Philou joue le rôle de livreur en sortant ses jeux sur Playstation
negan
posted
the 10/24/2025 at 12:07 PM
Ca merite un article ? Aussi pauvre en contenu en plus ? Il y a meme pas 10 mots ...
jackfrost
posted
the 10/24/2025 at 12:08 PM
icebergbrulant
guiguif
posted
the 10/24/2025 at 12:11 PM
negan
Accepte
icebergbrulant
posted
the 10/24/2025 at 12:12 PM
magneto860
posted
the 10/24/2025 at 01:02 PM
Il y a quelques années un employé Microsoft se serait peut-être fait licencier pour avoir dit qu'il possédait une Playstation. Aujourd'hui ça passe tranquille.
rogeraf
posted
the 10/24/2025 at 01:06 PM
negan
Prochain article, Philou a aimé God of War
gasmok2
posted
the 10/24/2025 at 01:07 PM
magneto860
Ce qu'il ne faut pas lire des fois sérieux
Quand tu sais que les boss des 3 constructeurs boivent du Champagne ensemble en regardant les gueux, que nous sommes, se livrer à la guerre des consoles.
negan
magneto860
posted
the 10/24/2025 at 01:20 PM
gasmok2
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 10/24/2025 at 01:40 PM
icebergbrulant
Ouais, le Delivroo/UBER du JV
belmoncul
posted
the 10/24/2025 at 01:50 PM
Prochain article, philou s'en prend à Negan..
skuldleif
posted
the 10/24/2025 at 01:58 PM
truc de ouf
rogeraf
posted
the 10/24/2025 at 02:12 PM
marcelpatulacci
Elle est passée ou la console KFC Poulet ??
J'aime son odeur ...
citer un membre
