profile
Hunter x Hunter : Nen x Impact
0
Likers
name : Hunter x Hunter : Nen x Impact
platform : PC
editor : Bushiroad Games
developer : 8ing
genre : combat
other versions : Playstation 5 - Switch
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
182
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6530
visites since opening : 11449735
guiguif > blog
all
Hunter×Hunter Nen×Impact: Trailer de Lancement
C'est avec 3 semaines d'avance que Hunter×Hunter Nen×Impact se montre via son trailer de lancement.
Le jeu sortira le 17 Juillet sur PS5, Switch et PC.

    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    suzukube
    posted the 06/27/2025 at 12:22 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    suzukube posted the 06/27/2025 at 12:50 PM
    Les trailers de lancement, ça n'a plus de sens, le 17 juillet le jeu va sortir dans l'anonymat complet, je ne comprends pas ce choix ?!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo