Parfois je me demande ce que je fous sur twitter !!!




    posted the 06/20/2025 at 12:34 PM by jaysennnin
    gasmok2 posted the 06/20/2025 at 12:40 PM
    Twitter quoi..la poubelle de l'humanité
    rogeraf posted the 06/20/2025 at 12:44 PM
    Ah les jeunes j'ai que FB rien d'autre car je suis un vieux maintenant
    nyseko posted the 06/20/2025 at 12:45 PM
    Y'en a un qui a pas du connaître le prix de lancement de la PS3
    masharu posted the 06/20/2025 at 12:51 PM
    C'est Facebook pas Twitter
    marchand2sable posted the 06/20/2025 at 12:52 PM
    La Dreamcast, BGE sur BGE cette console.
