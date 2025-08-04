Animation



Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Thank Goodness You're Here!

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2



Artistic Achievement



Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Harold Halibut

Neva

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Still Wakes the Deep



Audio Achievement



ANIMAL WELL

Astro Bot

Helldivers 2

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Star Wars Outlaws

Still Wakes the Deep



Best Game



Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Helldivers 2

Thank Goodness You're Here!

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom



British Game



A Highland Song

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Paper Trail

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Still Wakes the Deep

Thank Goodness You're Here!



Debut Game



ANIMAL WELL

Balatro

Pacific Drive

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Thank Goodness You're Here

The Plucky Squire



Evolving Game



Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XIV Online

No Man's Sky

Sea of Thieves

Vampire Survivors

World of Warcraft



Family



Astro Bot

Cat Quest III

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Little Kitty, Big City

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Plucky Squire



Game Beyond Entertainment



Botany Manor

Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop)

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Tetris Forever

Vampire Therapist



Game Design



ANIMAL WELL

Astro Bot

Balatro

Helldivers 2

Tactical Breach Wizards

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom



Multiplayer



Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Super Mario Party Jamboree

TEKKEN 8

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2



Music



Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Helldivers 2

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Star Wars Outlaws



Narrative



Black Myth: Wukong

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua's Saga Hellblade II

Still Wakes the Deep



New Intellectual Property



ANIMAL WELL

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Still Wakes the Deep

Thank Goodness You're Here!



Performer In a Leading Role



Alec Newman - Still Wakes the Deep

Humberly González - Star Wars Outlaws

Isabella Inchbald - INDIKA

Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Y'lan Noel - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6



Performer in a Supporting Role



Abbi Greenland Helen Goalen - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Aldís Amah Hamilton - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Jon Blyth - Thank Goodness You're Here!

Karen Dunbar - Still Wakes the Deep

Matt Berry - Thank Goodness You're Here!

Michael Abubakar - Still Wakes the Deep



Technical Achievement



Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Tiny Glade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Les BAFTA Game Awards 2025 ont couronné Astro Bot comme le grand gagnant de la soirée, avec pas moins de 5 récompenses, dont celle du Meilleur Jeu. Un triomphe sans précédent pour ce jeu qui a su séduire le public et les critiques.Cependant, le titre n’a pas remporté toutes les catégories où il était nommé. Il a notamment été battu dans Achievement Artistique par l'excellent jeu indépendant Neva, dans la catégorie Musique par Helldivers 2, et dans le domaine de la Technique par Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.Parmi les autres gagnants de la soirée, Thank Goodness You're Here! a remporté le prix du Meilleur Jeu Britannique, tandis que Metaphor: ReFantazio a été sacré Meilleur Narratif. Balatro a également été honoré du prix du Meilleur Début, et Tales of Kenzera: ZAU a décroché le prix du Jeu au-delà du divertissement.Une cérémonie marquée par des victoires marquantes, mais c’est bien Astro Bot qui s'impose comme la star de la soirée.