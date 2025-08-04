profile
Astro Bot
12
Likers
name : Astro Bot
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : PlayStation Studios
genre : plates-formes
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
altendorf
18
Likes
Likers
altendorf
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 381
visites since opening : 967365
altendorf > blog
Astro Bot met tout le monde d'accord aux BAFTA Games Awards 2025


Les BAFTA Game Awards 2025 ont couronné Astro Bot comme le grand gagnant de la soirée, avec pas moins de 5 récompenses, dont celle du Meilleur Jeu. Un triomphe sans précédent pour ce jeu qui a su séduire le public et les critiques.

Cependant, le titre n’a pas remporté toutes les catégories où il était nommé. Il a notamment été battu dans Achievement Artistique par l'excellent jeu indépendant Neva, dans la catégorie Musique par Helldivers 2, et dans le domaine de la Technique par Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.

Parmi les autres gagnants de la soirée, Thank Goodness You're Here! a remporté le prix du Meilleur Jeu Britannique, tandis que Metaphor: ReFantazio a été sacré Meilleur Narratif. Balatro a également été honoré du prix du Meilleur Début, et Tales of Kenzera: ZAU a décroché le prix du Jeu au-delà du divertissement.

Une cérémonie marquée par des victoires marquantes, mais c’est bien Astro Bot qui s'impose comme la star de la soirée.

Animation

Astro Bot
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
LEGO Horizon Adventures
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Thank Goodness You're Here!
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Artistic Achievement

Astro Bot
Black Myth: Wukong
Harold Halibut
Neva
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Still Wakes the Deep

Audio Achievement

ANIMAL WELL
Astro Bot
Helldivers 2
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Star Wars Outlaws
Still Wakes the Deep

Best Game

Astro Bot
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Helldivers 2
Thank Goodness You're Here!
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

British Game

A Highland Song
LEGO Horizon Adventures
Paper Trail
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Still Wakes the Deep
Thank Goodness You're Here!

Debut Game

ANIMAL WELL
Balatro
Pacific Drive
Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
Thank Goodness You're Here
The Plucky Squire

Evolving Game

Diablo IV
Final Fantasy XIV Online
No Man's Sky
Sea of Thieves
Vampire Survivors
World of Warcraft

Family

Astro Bot
Cat Quest III
LEGO Horizon Adventures
Little Kitty, Big City
Super Mario Party Jamboree
The Plucky Squire

Game Beyond Entertainment

Botany Manor
Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop)
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
Tetris Forever
Vampire Therapist

Game Design

ANIMAL WELL
Astro Bot
Balatro
Helldivers 2
Tactical Breach Wizards
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers 2
LEGO Horizon Adventures
Super Mario Party Jamboree
TEKKEN 8
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Music

Astro Bot
Black Myth: Wukong
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Helldivers 2
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Star Wars Outlaws

Narrative

Black Myth: Wukong
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Senua's Saga Hellblade II
Still Wakes the Deep

New Intellectual Property

ANIMAL WELL
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Still Wakes the Deep
Thank Goodness You're Here!

Performer In a Leading Role

Alec Newman - Still Wakes the Deep
Humberly González - Star Wars Outlaws
Isabella Inchbald - INDIKA
Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2
Melina Juergens - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Y'lan Noel - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Performer in a Supporting Role

Abbi Greenland Helen Goalen - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Aldís Amah Hamilton - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Jon Blyth - Thank Goodness You're Here!
Karen Dunbar - Still Wakes the Deep
Matt Berry - Thank Goodness You're Here!
Michael Abubakar - Still Wakes the Deep

Technical Achievement

Astro Bot
Black Myth: Wukong
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Tiny Glade
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2


BAFTA Games Awards - https://www.bafta.org/awards/games
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    minbox, natedrake
    posted the 04/08/2025 at 09:24 PM by altendorf
    comments (2)
    wickette posted the 04/08/2025 at 09:36 PM
    Mérité, en plus c'est un français (Nicolas Doucet, beaucoup aimé son konbini dans une boutique de JV au passage) à la tête


    Par contre

    Family

    Astro Bot mais pas Super Mario Party Jamboree c'est pas ce que j'aurai choisi . Mario Party est quand même super dans ce contexte (sauf quand quelq'un vole l'étoile de l'autre)

    Music

    Helldivers 2 mais pas Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
    natedrake posted the 04/08/2025 at 09:49 PM
    Doucet est aux anges depuis le 12 décembre dernier.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo