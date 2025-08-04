Les BAFTA Game Awards 2025 ont couronné Astro Bot comme le grand gagnant de la soirée, avec pas moins de 5 récompenses, dont celle du Meilleur Jeu. Un triomphe sans précédent pour ce jeu qui a su séduire le public et les critiques.
Cependant, le titre n’a pas remporté toutes les catégories où il était nommé. Il a notamment été battu dans Achievement Artistique par l'excellent jeu indépendant Neva, dans la catégorie Musique par Helldivers 2, et dans le domaine de la Technique par Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.
Parmi les autres gagnants de la soirée, Thank Goodness You're Here! a remporté le prix du Meilleur Jeu Britannique, tandis que Metaphor: ReFantazio a été sacré Meilleur Narratif. Balatro a également été honoré du prix du Meilleur Début, et Tales of Kenzera: ZAU a décroché le prix du Jeu au-delà du divertissement.
Une cérémonie marquée par des victoires marquantes, mais c’est bien Astro Bot qui s'impose comme la star de la soirée.
Par contre
Family
Astro Bot mais pas Super Mario Party Jamboree c'est pas ce que j'aurai choisi . Mario Party est quand même super dans ce contexte (sauf quand quelq'un vole l'étoile de l'autre)
Music
Helldivers 2 mais pas Final Fantasy VII Rebirth