profile
Atelier Yumia
2
Likers
name : Atelier Yumia
platform : PC
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Gust
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
182
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6430
visites since opening : 11141239
guiguif > blog
all
Atelier Yumia: Nina et Rutger en Trailers
Encore deux nouveaux trailers pour Atelier Yumia, l'un sur Nina, l'autre sur Rutger.




    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/10/2025 at 08:00 PM by guiguif
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo