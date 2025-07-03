profile
Atelier Yumia
name : Atelier Yumia
platform : PC
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Gust
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch
Atelier Yumia: Nouveaux Trailers sur Viktor et Isla
Koei Tecmo dévoile deux nouveaux trailers, l'un centré sur Viktor, l'autre sur Isla.

Sortie prévue le 21 Mars.



    posted the 03/07/2025 at 10:30 AM by guiguif
