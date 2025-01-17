profile
Dynasty Warriors Origins
name : Dynasty Warriors Origins
platform : PC
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Omega Force
genre : action
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
Dynasty Warriors Origins: Trailer Final
Dynasty Warriors Origins dévoile son trailer final.
Le jeu sort aujourd'hui sur PS5, XBOX et PC.

    posted the 01/17/2025 at 02:56 PM by guiguif
