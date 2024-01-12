profile
Marvel Rivals
name : Marvel Rivals
platform : Playstation 5
editor : NetEase
developer : NetEase
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X Playstation 5 -
sora78
sora78
Marvel Rivals: Un trailer de lancement qui claque!
Jeux Multiplateformes


Le jeu sortira sur PC, PS5 et Xbox Series le 6 Décembre avec un beau roster de 36 personnages.







Marvel Games - https://www.marvelrivals.com/
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    e3ologue
    posted the 12/01/2024 at 10:29 AM by sora78
    comments (5)
    nyght posted the 12/01/2024 at 10:50 AM
    mon jeu multi de decembre !!! ils ont rajouter moonknight , psylocke et apparament le day one il y aurait d'autre ajout !

    je vais defoncer ce jeu
    derno posted the 12/01/2024 at 10:52 AM
    ça fait bizarre de voir du design riot game et de l'anim fortiche sur des perso marvel.
    mattioo posted the 12/01/2024 at 10:53 AM
    Nyght ont voit les nouveaux personnages dans la video pour le day one

    Iron fist, squirel girl, wolverine, black widow et la cape & l'épée
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 12/01/2024 at 11:14 AM
    C'est le genre de jeux où les début vont être supers, après ca partira en steak, donc profitez.
    solarr posted the 12/01/2024 at 11:19 AM
    Mouais, l'intro fait vraiment cheap.
