accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Never Stop Believe
profile
0
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Marvel Rivals
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
NetEase
developer :
NetEase
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox Series X
Playstation 5
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
82
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
evilboss
,
tvirus
,
jojoplay4
,
momotaros
,
e3payne
,
arngrim
,
geugeuz
,
ninja17
,
kyogamer
,
ootaniisensei
,
molotov04
,
milo42
,
leonr4
,
supasaiyajin
,
gunotak
,
minbox
,
parazyt6425
,
opthomas
,
icebergbrulant
,
odv78
,
fortep
,
sakonoko
,
binou87
,
fullbuster
,
gat
,
sonilka
,
jeuxvideo2
,
matjudaz
,
strifedcloud
,
minx
,
kevisiano
,
gattsuborne
,
jwolf
,
jumeau
,
shindo
,
megadante
,
gantzeur
,
chronos
,
jenicris
,
waurius59
,
kurosama
,
neckbreaker71
,
fanlink1
,
mugimando
,
edgar
,
biboufett
,
marchand2sable
,
escobar
,
torotoro59
,
yanssou
,
rayzorx09
,
jozen15
,
idd
,
sauronsg
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
fandenutella
,
tynokarts
,
sephiroth07
,
biboys
,
sheena78
,
gief
,
misterpixel
,
iglooo
,
awamy02
,
niveforever
,
killia
,
anakaris
,
lyuchiwa10
,
triku
,
receiversms
,
ravyxxs
,
giusnake
,
tsunmida
,
orichimarugin
,
supatony
,
slad
,
kabuki
,
667callofduty776
,
almightybhunivelze
,
kratoszeus
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1095
visites since opening :
2372323
sora78
> blog
all
Art Visuels
Exclusivités Playstation
Divers
Jeux Multiplateformes
Tests / Mode Photo
Kingdom Hearts
Pro
VideoGames Soundtracks
Marvel Rivals: Un trailer de lancement qui claque!
Jeux Multiplateformes
Le jeu sortira sur PC, PS5 et Xbox Series le 6 Décembre avec un beau roster de 36 personnages.
Marvel Games
-
https://www.marvelrivals.com/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
e3ologue
posted the 12/01/2024 at 10:29 AM by
sora78
comments (
5
)
nyght
posted
the 12/01/2024 at 10:50 AM
mon jeu multi de decembre !!! ils ont rajouter moonknight , psylocke et apparament le day one il y aurait d'autre ajout !
je vais defoncer ce jeu
derno
posted
the 12/01/2024 at 10:52 AM
ça fait bizarre de voir du design riot game et de l'anim fortiche sur des perso marvel.
mattioo
posted
the 12/01/2024 at 10:53 AM
Nyght
ont voit les nouveaux personnages dans la video pour le day one
Iron fist, squirel girl, wolverine, black widow et la cape & l'épée
onsentapedequijesuis
posted
the 12/01/2024 at 11:14 AM
C'est le genre de jeux où les début vont être supers, après ca partira en steak, donc profitez.
solarr
posted
the 12/01/2024 at 11:19 AM
Mouais, l'intro fait vraiment cheap.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
je vais defoncer ce jeu
Iron fist, squirel girl, wolverine, black widow et la cape & l'épée