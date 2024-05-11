Finance
Chiffre d'affaire : 276.66 billion yen (-17.39%)
Résultat opérationnel : 67.00 billion yen (-29.07%)
Bénéfice net : 27.7 billion yen (-69.31%)
Prévisions en baisse sur l'année : 12.5m Hardware (-1m) et 160m Software (-5m)
Ratio : 8.94 (+0.11)
Hardware
Japon +0.83 (35.62m)
Amériques +0.94m (56.11m)
Europe +0.62m (37.52m) & Autres +0.24m (16.79m) => +0.86m (54.31m)
Total
+2.63m (146.04m))
LTD par modèle : Standard 94.70m, Lite 24.51m, Oled 26.83m
Software
Japon +8.68m (255.45m)
Amériques +16.47 (569.45m)
Europe +11.84 (378.76m) & Autres +2.65 (102.43m) = 14.49m (481.19m)
Total
+39.64m (1306.10m)
Ventes digitales= 33.7%
Mario Kart 8 DX : 64,27m (+1,37m)
Animal Crossing NH : 46,45m (+0.60m)
Super Smash Bros Ultimate : 35,14m (+0.48m)
The Legend of Zelda BotW : 32,29m (+0.24m)
Super Mario Odyssey : 28,5m (+0.24m)
Pokémon E&B : 26,44m (+0.09m)
Pokémon E&V : 25,69m (+0.40m)
The Legend of Zelda TotK : 21,04m (+0.24m)
Super Mario Party : 20,98m (+0.14m)
New Super Mario Bros U DX : 17,77m (+0.16m)
The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom : 2,58m (Nouveau)
Paper Mario La Porte Millénaire : 1,94m (+0.18m)
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD : 1,57m (+0.38m)
Nintendo Switch Sports : 14.37m (+1.26m Q1+Q2)
