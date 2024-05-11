Nintendo

Chiffre d'affaire : 276.66 billion yen (-17.39%)Résultat opérationnel : 67.00 billion yen (-29.07%)Bénéfice net : 27.7 billion yen (-69.31%)Prévisions en baisse sur l'année : 12.5m Hardware (-1m) et 160m Software (-5m)Ratio : 8.94 (+0.11)Japon +0.83 (35.62m)Amériques +0.94m (56.11m)Europe +0.62m (37.52m) & Autres +0.24m (16.79m) => +0.86m (54.31m)+2.63m (146.04m))LTD par modèle : Standard 94.70m, Lite 24.51m, Oled 26.83mJapon +8.68m (255.45m)Amériques +16.47 (569.45m)Europe +11.84 (378.76m) & Autres +2.65 (102.43m) = 14.49m (481.19m)+39.64m (1306.10m)Ventes digitales= 33.7%Mario Kart 8 DX : 64,27m (+1,37m)Animal Crossing NH : 46,45m (+0.60m)Super Smash Bros Ultimate : 35,14m (+0.48m)The Legend of Zelda BotW : 32,29m (+0.24m)Super Mario Odyssey : 28,5m (+0.24m)Pokémon E&B : 26,44m (+0.09m)Pokémon E&V : 25,69m (+0.40m)The Legend of Zelda TotK : 21,04m (+0.24m)Super Mario Party : 20,98m (+0.14m)New Super Mario Bros U DX : 17,77m (+0.16m)The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom : 2,58m (Nouveau)Paper Mario La Porte Millénaire : 1,94m (+0.18m)Luigi's Mansion 2 HD : 1,57m (+0.38m)Nintendo Switch Sports : 14.37m (+1.26m Q1+Q2)