



Jeudi 26 septembre



03h00 : Programme d’ouverture

04h00 : Keynote

05h00 : Gamirror Games

08h00 : Ubisoft Japan

09h00 : Japan Game Awards - Games of the Year Division

12h00 : Microsoft Japan

13h00 : SNK

14h00 : KOEI TECMO GAMES

15h00 : LEVEL-5

16h00 : CAPCOM



Vendredi 27 septembre



04h00 : CESA Presentation Stage au Tokyo Game Show

11h00 : ANIPLEX

12h00 : SEGA/ATLUS

14h00 : SQUARE ENIX

15h00 : Infinity Nikki (Infold Games)

16h00 : HYBE JAPAN



Samedi 28 septembre



03h30 : Sense of Wonder Night 2024

06h00 : Official Stage Program

10h00 : GungHo Online Entertainment



Dimanche 29 septembre



06h00 : Japan Game Awards - Future Division

09h30 : Programme de clôture





Voici le programme de l’édition 2024 du Tokyo Game Show.Les heures ci-dessous ont été converties pour indiquer l’heure de Paris.Selon des rumeurs, un State of Play de Sony est à prévoir durant cette période avec de grosses annonces inédites majeures pour promouvoir la future sortie de la PS5 Pro. Le rendez-vous est pris pour la semaine prochaine donc.