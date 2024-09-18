RE Troll...
marchand2sable > blog
Le planning du Tokyo Game Show 2024 (heure de Paris)


Voici le programme de l’édition 2024 du Tokyo Game Show.

Les heures ci-dessous ont été converties pour indiquer l’heure de Paris.



Jeudi 26 septembre

03h00 : Programme d’ouverture
04h00 : Keynote
05h00 : Gamirror Games
08h00 : Ubisoft Japan
09h00 : Japan Game Awards - Games of the Year Division
12h00 : Microsoft Japan
13h00 : SNK
14h00 : KOEI TECMO GAMES
15h00 : LEVEL-5
16h00 : CAPCOM

Vendredi 27 septembre

04h00 : CESA Presentation Stage au Tokyo Game Show
11h00 : ANIPLEX
12h00 : SEGA/ATLUS
14h00 : SQUARE ENIX
15h00 : Infinity Nikki (Infold Games)
16h00 : HYBE JAPAN

Samedi 28 septembre

03h30 : Sense of Wonder Night 2024
06h00 : Official Stage Program
10h00 : GungHo Online Entertainment

Dimanche 29 septembre

06h00 : Japan Game Awards - Future Division
09h30 : Programme de clôture



Selon des rumeurs, un State of Play de Sony est à prévoir durant cette période avec de grosses annonces inédites majeures pour promouvoir la future sortie de la PS5 Pro. Le rendez-vous est pris pour la semaine prochaine donc.
XBOXYGEN.COM - https://www.xboxygen.com/News/50108-Conferences-Tokyo-Game-Show-2024-Xbox-Ubisoft-Capcom-voici-le-programme-complet
    posted the 09/18/2024 at 11:47 AM by marchand2sable
    comments (3)
    madd posted the 09/18/2024 at 11:54 AM
    Death Stranding 2 le 29.
    mibugishiden posted the 09/18/2024 at 11:57 AM
    Microsoft Japan

    Pourquoi ils y vont mdr ?
    sora78 posted the 09/18/2024 at 12:02 PM
    J'aimerais qu'on skip Death Stranding 2 au State of Play du 24 Septembre car il aura 1 heure de présentation au TGS... ou alors un petit trailer avec la date de sortie.

    Le state of play je pense que c'est quasi sur qu'on aura la date de sortie de Lego Horizon.
