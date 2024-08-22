profile
The First Berserker : Khazan
name : The First Berserker : Khazan
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Nexon
developer : Neople
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X Playstation 5 -
guiguif
guiguif
guiguif
articles : 6248
visites since opening : 10595557
guiguif > blog
The First Berserker Khazan: Nouvelle video de 5 minutes
Apres son trailer Gamescom "The First Berserker: Khazan" se remontre via une nouvelle video de 5 minutes expliquant les bases du jeu.

    bogsnake
    posted the 08/22/2024 at 03:47 PM by guiguif
    comments
    bogsnake posted the 08/22/2024 at 03:54 PM
    il me chauffe celui ci et aussi le Phantom Blade Zér0.
    kujotaro posted the 08/22/2024 at 05:02 PM
    Propre. C'est Day One.
