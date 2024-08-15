accueil
Work in progress
The Pluncky Squire arrive le 17 septembre sur tous supports
Divers JV
Petit article rapide pour vous indiquer que
The Pluncky Squire
de
All Possible Futures
a enfin une date de sortie et est prévu pour le 17 septembre prochain sur PC, PS5, Switch et Xbox Series. Voici le trailer diffusé pour l'occasion :
DevolverDigital
-
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4DpvZWrts_M
devolver digital
the pluncky squire
all possible futures
pimoody
,
ducknsexe
posted the 08/15/2024 at 02:51 PM by
tripy73
comments (
4
)
ducknsexe
posted
the 08/15/2024 at 02:54 PM
Pas de jaloux, tout le monde l aura
malroth
posted
the 08/15/2024 at 02:55 PM
LE GOTY
avec ASTRO BOT aussi
heureusement ya encore des styles de jeux comme ça
axlenz
posted
the 08/15/2024 at 03:03 PM
article déjà en bas
midomashakil
posted
the 08/15/2024 at 03:06 PM
c'est confirmer que ca sera sur l ps plus extra day one
