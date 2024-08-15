Work in progress
name : The Plucky Squire
platform : PC
editor : Devolver Digital
developer : All Possible Futures
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox Series X - Nintendo Switch
The Pluncky Squire arrive le 17 septembre sur tous supports
Divers JV
Petit article rapide pour vous indiquer que The Pluncky Squire de All Possible Futures a enfin une date de sortie et est prévu pour le 17 septembre prochain sur PC, PS5, Switch et Xbox Series. Voici le trailer diffusé pour l'occasion :

DevolverDigital - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4DpvZWrts_M
    tags : devolver digital the pluncky squire all possible futures
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    pimoody, ducknsexe
    posted the 08/15/2024 at 02:51 PM by tripy73
    comments (4)
    ducknsexe posted the 08/15/2024 at 02:54 PM
    Pas de jaloux, tout le monde l aura
    malroth posted the 08/15/2024 at 02:55 PM
    LE GOTY

    avec ASTRO BOT aussi

    heureusement ya encore des styles de jeux comme ça
    axlenz posted the 08/15/2024 at 03:03 PM
    article déjà en bas
    midomashakil posted the 08/15/2024 at 03:06 PM
    c'est confirmer que ca sera sur l ps plus extra day one
