Astro Bot : en attendant la sortie, MAJ de Playroom + nouveaux trophées
Jeux Video


4 nouveaux Bot à secourir dans les 4 zones,
dont ceux en rapport avec les skins Bloodborne et Ape Escape.

Juste pour le fun
    posted the 06/07/2024 at 06:35 PM by shanks
    comments (6)
    negan posted the 06/07/2024 at 06:37 PM
    Ah cool ca, je vais le relancer
    wazaaabi posted the 06/07/2024 at 06:38 PM
    Pourquoi pas , je n’y ai plus touché depuis le lancement de la ps5
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/07/2024 at 06:54 PM
    Cool
    ouroboros4 posted the 06/07/2024 at 07:07 PM
    Une bonne raison d'y retourner un peu
    thelastone posted the 06/07/2024 at 07:09 PM
    Jamais fini mais je me rappel avoir passé un bon moment dessus je vais le relancer
    forte posted the 06/07/2024 at 07:20 PM
    Excellent, je l'avais platiné, du coup hop je vais me relancer ca !
