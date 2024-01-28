Sirote cet ost en lisant cet article ci-dessous mon ami ! Axlenz vous régale
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
Dragon Ball : Sparking Zero
5
name : Dragon Ball : Sparking Zero
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Spike Chunsoft
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox Series X
axlenz
38
Likes
axlenz
Dragon Ball : Sparking Zero - Goku vs Vegeta (Nouvelle bande-annonce)
Multi
Voilà...


Bandai Namco
    posted the 01/28/2024 at 11:51 PM by axlenz
    comments (9)
    axlenz posted the 01/28/2024 at 11:57 PM
    On dirait sacrément Xénoverse quand même! Mais bon je prends
    5120x2880 posted the 01/29/2024 at 12:02 AM
    Quel cauchemar la version US, j'ai du chercher le trailer jap sur Youtube
    axlenz posted the 01/29/2024 at 12:09 AM
    5120x2880 le lien stp! Je ne trouve pas
    mugiwara posted the 01/29/2024 at 12:11 AM
    axlenz c'est quand même bien plus beau que xenoverse
    axlenz posted the 01/29/2024 at 12:13 AM
    mugiwara Si si c'est laaaargement plus beau que Xenoverse. Je parlais surtout de la structure. Le gameplay que je viens de voir m'a beaucoup fait penser à Xénoverse
    mugiwara posted the 01/29/2024 at 12:19 AM
    axlenz ah ok autant pour moi.

    P.S: par contre le version anglaise c'est pas possible c'est juste horrible....
    5120x2880 posted the 01/29/2024 at 12:21 AM
    Axlenz https://youtu.be/jdfmprudJpc
    battossai posted the 01/29/2024 at 12:36 AM
    En espérant un gameplay aux petits oignons car j'ai toujours trouvé les Tenkaichi trop bourrins.

    Difficile de passer après un Fighter Z qui a placé la barre très haut niveau fidélité du manga et contrôles.
    axlenz posted the 01/29/2024 at 12:51 AM
    5120x2880 Thanks

    mugiwara C'est modifié
