Sirote cet ost en lisant cet article ci-dessous mon ami ! Axlenz vous régale
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
read the reviews
axlenz
Dragon Ball : Sparking Zero - Goku vs Vegeta (Nouvelle bande-annonce)
Multi
Voilà...
Bandai Namco
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/28/2024 at 11:51 PM by
axlenz
comments (
9
)
axlenz
posted
the 01/28/2024 at 11:57 PM
On dirait sacrément Xénoverse quand même! Mais bon je prends
5120x2880
posted
the 01/29/2024 at 12:02 AM
Quel cauchemar la version US, j'ai du chercher le trailer jap sur Youtube
axlenz
posted
the 01/29/2024 at 12:09 AM
5120x2880
le lien stp! Je ne trouve pas
mugiwara
posted
the 01/29/2024 at 12:11 AM
axlenz
c'est quand même bien plus beau que xenoverse
axlenz
posted
the 01/29/2024 at 12:13 AM
mugiwara
Si si c'est laaaargement plus beau que Xenoverse. Je parlais surtout de la structure. Le gameplay que je viens de voir m'a beaucoup fait penser à Xénoverse
mugiwara
posted
the 01/29/2024 at 12:19 AM
axlenz
ah ok autant pour moi.
P.S: par contre le version anglaise c'est pas possible c'est juste horrible....
5120x2880
posted
the 01/29/2024 at 12:21 AM
Axlenz
https://youtu.be/jdfmprudJpc
battossai
posted
the 01/29/2024 at 12:36 AM
En espérant un gameplay aux petits oignons car j'ai toujours trouvé les Tenkaichi trop bourrins.
Difficile de passer après un Fighter Z qui a placé la barre très haut niveau fidélité du manga et contrôles.
axlenz
posted
the 01/29/2024 at 12:51 AM
5120x2880
Thanks
mugiwara
C'est modifié
