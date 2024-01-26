profile
all
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero prend RDV
Jeux Video


Nouveau trailer à minuit dans la nuit de dimanche à lundi.

Pour les plus courageux, la même nuit (à 03h30 du mat), panel spécial pour l'anime Dragon Ball Daima.
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    bourbon, biboufett, jf17, kisukesan, kakazu
    posted the 01/26/2024 at 05:07 PM by shanks
    biboufett posted the 01/26/2024 at 05:12 PM
    c'est une image officielle celle là ?
    jf17 posted the 01/26/2024 at 05:25 PM
    Entre celui la, fighterz, kakarot et xenoverse il y en a vraiment pour tout le monde
    kevisiano posted the 01/26/2024 at 05:29 PM
    Normal pour le boss du manga game
    shunsui posted the 01/26/2024 at 05:44 PM
    volran posted the 01/26/2024 at 05:48 PM
    J'ai hâte
    kakazu posted the 01/26/2024 at 06:06 PM
    J'attends comme un dingue comme les budokais et les tenkaichis à l'époque
    jaysennnin posted the 01/26/2024 at 06:14 PM
    kakazu moi étant un fan des dbz butoden et de hyper dimension à l'époque, c'est plutôt fighter Z qui a fait mon bonheur
    kakazu posted the 01/26/2024 at 06:27 PM
    jaysennnin Fighter Z j'ai pas aimé, trop technique
    jaysennnin posted the 01/26/2024 at 06:40 PM
    kakazu bon en même temps je suis un gros joueur de versus fighting, kof étant ma licence préférée suivi de marvel vs capcom, c'est un peu normal que fighter Z me parle un peu plus (notamment le 3 vs 3)
