Naruto X Boruto : Quand Bandai Namco veut tirer sur la nostalgie
Multi
Il s’agit donc d’un DLC : « Nostalgic Anime Song & Item Pack » qui se compose de 5 titres parmi les plus populaires des openings de Naruto/Naruto Shippuden et de 3 articles exclusifs en jeu !

Le pack comprend :

- Chansons :

• "GO!!!" Par FLOW

• "Haruka Kanata" par ASIAN KUNG-FU GENERATION

• "Blue Bird" par Ikimonogakari

• "Silhouette" par KANA-BOON

• "Kaze" par Yamazaru

- Objets en jeu :

• Cartes d'information Ninja

• Articles de substitution x 2




17 novembre


Les openings originaux :









Bandai Namco
    posted the 10/15/2023 at 01:20 AM by axlenz
