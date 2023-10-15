Multi
Il s’agit donc d’un DLC : « Nostalgic Anime Song & Item Pack » qui se compose de 5 titres parmi les plus populaires des openings de Naruto/Naruto Shippuden et de 3 articles exclusifs en jeu !
Le pack comprend :
- Chansons :
• "GO!!!" Par FLOW
• "Haruka Kanata" par ASIAN KUNG-FU GENERATION
• "Blue Bird" par Ikimonogakari
• "Silhouette" par KANA-BOON
• "Kaze" par Yamazaru
- Objets en jeu :
• Cartes d'information Ninja
• Articles de substitution x 2
Les openings originaux :
