Il s’agit donc d’un DLC : « Nostalgic Anime Song & Item Pack » qui se compose de 5 titres parmi les plus populaires des openings de Naruto/Naruto Shippuden et de 3 articles exclusifs en jeu !



Le pack comprend :



- Chansons :



• "GO!!!" Par FLOW



• "Haruka Kanata" par ASIAN KUNG-FU GENERATION



• "Blue Bird" par Ikimonogakari



• "Silhouette" par KANA-BOON



• "Kaze" par Yamazaru



- Objets en jeu :



• Cartes d'information Ninja



• Articles de substitution x 2

