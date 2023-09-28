profile
shanks
159
Likes
Likers
shanks
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1394
visites since opening : 3721726
shanks > blog
all
Un nouveau The Elder Scrolls en attendant TESVI
Jeux Video




Génial hein ?


(ça commence à être déployé sur plusieurs stores mobile en shadow drop)
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/28/2023 at 07:34 PM by shanks
    comments (6)
    heracles posted the 09/28/2023 at 07:38 PM
    Je sens bien la hype là, elle est énorme
    chronokami posted the 09/28/2023 at 07:40 PM
    un truc à la fallout shelter
    tripy73 posted the 09/28/2023 at 07:42 PM
    chronokami : yep clairement un reskin du jeu.
    keiku posted the 09/28/2023 at 07:57 PM
    l'époque ou leurs jeux faisaient rêver est finie...
    roivas posted the 09/28/2023 at 08:12 PM
    Pas vraiment suffis de jouer à Starfield au lieu d'un jeu smartphone
    ravyxxs posted the 09/28/2023 at 09:10 PM
    TESVI va être degueulasse techniquement, je le sens. Ce moteur de la mort m’a parole. Faut le brûler c’est plus possible. Tom Howard doit dégager au plus vite !!!!…
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo