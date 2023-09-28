accueil
profile
Jeux Video
Génial hein ?
(ça commence à être déployé sur plusieurs stores mobile en shadow drop)
heracles
posted
the 09/28/2023 at 07:38 PM
Je sens bien la hype là, elle est énorme
chronokami
posted
the 09/28/2023 at 07:40 PM
un truc à la fallout shelter
tripy73
posted
the 09/28/2023 at 07:42 PM
chronokami
: yep clairement un reskin du jeu.
keiku
posted
the 09/28/2023 at 07:57 PM
l'époque ou leurs jeux faisaient rêver est finie...
roivas
posted
the 09/28/2023 at 08:12 PM
Pas vraiment suffis de jouer à Starfield au lieu d'un jeu smartphone
ravyxxs
posted
the 09/28/2023 at 09:10 PM
TESVI va être degueulasse techniquement, je le sens. Ce moteur de la mort m’a parole. Faut le brûler c’est plus possible. Tom Howard doit dégager au plus vite !!!!…
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
