Starfield
PC
Bethesda Softworks
Bethesda Softworks
RPG
Xbox Series X
yanssou
16
Likes
Likers
yanssou
articles : 425
visites since opening : 798703
yanssou > blog
Starfield : La chanson officiel du groupe "Imagine Dragons"


    axlenz, roivas, shinz0, sorakairi86
    posted the 08/30/2023 at 05:57 PM by yanssou
    comments (4)
    lalisa posted the 08/30/2023 at 06:01 PM
    J'adore la chanson.
    axlenz posted the 08/30/2023 at 06:04 PM
    J'espère sincèrement que ce jeu va propulser xbox! Une vraie concu on ne demande que ça
    suzukube posted the 08/30/2023 at 06:05 PM
    CA DEFONCE SA MERE OMG
    shinz0 posted the 08/30/2023 at 06:11 PM
    Je l'écoute en boucle

    Microsoft va loin dans le marketing
