Dragon Quest Treasures
name : Dragon Quest Treasures
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
guiguif
guiguif
Dragon Quest Treasures dispo sur Steam
Dragon Quest Treasures, sorti sur Switch l'année dernière, vient de tomber sur Steam histoire d'y jouer en portable avec une resolution et un framete decent sur Steamdeck.

    posted the 07/14/2023 at 05:18 PM by guiguif
