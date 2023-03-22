[pos=centre]
La preuve que SONY > Microsoft.
Tout est dit.



#humour (il y a pas beaucoup d'actu', je m'amuse)
    posted the 03/22/2023 at 01:35 PM by ratchet
    zekk posted the 03/22/2023 at 01:36 PM
    ...
    ratchet posted the 03/22/2023 at 01:36 PM
    Negan
    Negan
    Negan

    Viens-là mon ombre
    shinz0 posted the 03/22/2023 at 01:40 PM
    Vous êtes proche quand même
    gasmok2 posted the 03/22/2023 at 01:40 PM
    Ratchet
    Negan

    Je vois surtout 2 gros Nolife (patapé)
    ratchet posted the 03/22/2023 at 01:41 PM
    zekk: Je supprime dès qu'il voit!
    shinz0: Oui j'en profite Je l'ai dépasser il y a quelques jours (bon en vrai je m'en fiche, c'est uniquement pour le faire chier ) (et il y en a surtout 44 devant moi )
    axlenz posted the 03/22/2023 at 01:42 PM
    Dans tout ça Link49 vous nique tous . Ce qui prouvent que Big N supérieur à tous
    lalisa posted the 03/22/2023 at 01:42 PM
    Go visiter les articles de Negan.
    ducknsexe posted the 03/22/2023 at 01:45 PM
    axlenz Nintendo > Sony > Microsoft
    ratchet posted the 03/22/2023 at 01:48 PM
    lalisa: Pourquoi tu dis ça ?
    axlenz: merci pour les 9 commentaires!!!!
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/22/2023 at 01:49 PM


    Tu vas bientôt me doubler vu que je suis juste devant toi et que je marche à 2 à l’heure en ce moment
