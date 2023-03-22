accueil
articles :
1386
visites since opening :
2141249
ratchet
> blog
La preuve que SONY > Microsoft.
Tout est dit.
#humour (il y a pas beaucoup d'actu', je m'amuse)
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/22/2023 at 01:35 PM by
ratchet
comments (
10
)
zekk
posted
the 03/22/2023 at 01:36 PM
...
ratchet
posted
the 03/22/2023 at 01:36 PM
Negan
Negan
Negan
Viens-là mon ombre
shinz0
posted
the 03/22/2023 at 01:40 PM
Vous êtes proche quand même
gasmok2
posted
the 03/22/2023 at 01:40 PM
Ratchet
Negan
Je vois surtout 2 gros Nolife
(patapé)
ratchet
posted
the 03/22/2023 at 01:41 PM
zekk
: Je supprime dès qu'il voit!
shinz0
: Oui j'en profite
Je l'ai dépasser il y a quelques jours
(bon en vrai je m'en fiche, c'est uniquement pour le faire chier
) (et il y en a surtout 44 devant moi
)
axlenz
posted
the 03/22/2023 at 01:42 PM
Dans tout ça Link49 vous nique tous
. Ce qui prouvent que Big N supérieur à tous
lalisa
posted
the 03/22/2023 at 01:42 PM
Go visiter les articles de Negan.
ducknsexe
posted
the 03/22/2023 at 01:45 PM
axlenz
Nintendo > Sony > Microsoft
ratchet
posted
the 03/22/2023 at 01:48 PM
lalisa
: Pourquoi tu dis ça ?
axlenz
: merci pour les 9 commentaires!!!!
icebergbrulant
posted
the 03/22/2023 at 01:49 PM
Tu vas bientôt me doubler vu que je suis juste devant toi et que je marche à 2 à l’heure en ce moment
