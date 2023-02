Sony a tenté un 4eme report de dates ,MS et la FTC ont dit nope



"Sony is not just fighting Microsoft's subpoena: it's surprising, if not shocking, that Sony is also unwilling to comply with the FTC's own subpoena. First they asked the FTC to bring this case like no one else did. Then they don't want to answer questions. It's possible that ALJ Chappell also found that behavior bewildering, and that he had this in mind when he saw Sony's motion for a fourth extension of time."