Gohan, reveille toi et montre lui quel est ton véritable pouvoir.
SandLand sera un FILM D'ANIMATION !


On voit bien marqué "en commençant par", donc un jeu en préparation ?
    posted the 12/19/2022 at 11:40 AM by amassous
    guiguif posted the 12/19/2022 at 11:54 AM
    Vu que ça provient d'un One shot yavait peu de chance que se soit une serie
    yanssou posted the 12/19/2022 at 12:06 PM
    Encore heureux il ya qu'un seul tome
