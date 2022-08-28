profile
all
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Sorry pour le retard
    posted the 08/28/2022 at 02:15 PM by kevisiano
    comments (9)
    jenicris posted the 08/28/2022 at 02:17 PM
    Xeno 3, j'en suis au dernier chapitre.
    nicolasgourry posted the 08/28/2022 at 02:25 PM
    Ori and the Will of the Wisps -sur Switch- 30%
    shinz0 posted the 08/28/2022 at 02:26 PM
    Firewatch, euh mouais...

    Destiny 2 sur Xbox SX, j'ai pas passé l'écran titre : code erreur marionberry, impossible de lancer une partie, jeu de merde
    jf17 posted the 08/28/2022 at 02:26 PM
    J'ai finis xeno 3 et Ghost of tushima directors cut, et la j'attaque horizon 2
    bliss02 posted the 08/28/2022 at 02:36 PM
    Xeno 3
    romgamer6859 posted the 08/28/2022 at 02:42 PM
    saints row, pas le jeu de l'année mais loin d'être une daube
    walterwhite posted the 08/28/2022 at 02:44 PM
    MK8
    BF 2042 (PC)
    killia posted the 08/28/2022 at 02:54 PM
    Rien, je suis en voyage à Berlin (un chouïa de Dragon Dogma sur Switch dans le Flixbus)
    zekk posted the 08/28/2022 at 02:55 PM
    Enfin... Alors je continue le post game de Xeno 3 et j'ai commencé soul hacker 2
