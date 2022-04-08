profile
Sword and Fairy : Together Forever
name : Sword and Fairy : Together Forever
platform : Playstation 5
editor : N.C
developer : Softstar Technology
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4 Playstation 5 -
Sword and Fairy 7: Trailer de Sortie PS4 & PS5
Sword and Fairy 7 alias Sword and Fairy Together Forever, l'A-RPG de Softstar est désormais disponible sur PS4 et PS5. Une version physique sortira en 2023.

    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    vincecastel, idd
    posted the 08/04/2022 at 06:50 PM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    bigsnake posted the 08/04/2022 at 06:52 PM
    Il m'intéressait hélas full VO
    vincecastel posted the 08/04/2022 at 06:53 PM
    Dommage pas de sous titre fr . Mais il donne envie
    colt posted the 08/04/2022 at 07:08 PM
    jy joue actiellement sur PC par contre c'est full English donc pour ceux pour qui ça rebut passer votre chemin meme c'est dommage car le jeu est excellent
    yukilin posted the 08/04/2022 at 07:14 PM
    Je vais le faire celui là. Aucun souci pour l'anglais me concernant.
    idd posted the 08/04/2022 at 07:25 PM
    je me tate là, 39,99€ ^^
