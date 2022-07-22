J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
Le coin Dragon Ball à la Comic-Con c'est quelque chose
C'EST BEAU








    michaeljackson, zevoodoo, sorakairi86, torotoro59, nindo64, idd, leblogdeshacka
    posted the 07/22/2022 at 10:19 AM by amassous
    comments (7)
    fdestroyer posted the 07/22/2022 at 10:47 AM
    Putain le Ozaru quasiment taille réelle bordel
    nindo64 posted the 07/22/2022 at 11:05 AM
    Qu'est ce que je kifferais pouvoir aller là bas
    liberty posted the 07/22/2022 at 11:26 AM
    amassous ce ne sont pas les décorations déjà vue au Japon ?
    pharrell posted the 07/22/2022 at 11:26 AM
    sympa
    idd posted the 07/22/2022 at 11:32 AM
    omg la taille et le niveau de détail !!
    leblogdeshacka posted the 07/22/2022 at 11:38 AM
    Ozaru est magnifique, elle reste de la place dans le jardin
    amassous posted the 07/22/2022 at 11:44 AM
    liberty Pas le oozaru je pense.
