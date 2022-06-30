accueil
name :
CupHead
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
Studio MDHR
genre :
plates-formes
other versions :
Xbox One
Cuphead in the Delicious Last Course est disponible !
Jeux Multiplateformes
Presque 5 ans après son annonce, Cuphead in THE DELICIOUS LAST COURSE est enfin disponible pour tous !
/
-
0
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
kisukesan
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
idd
posted the 06/30/2022 at 08:39 AM by
sora78
comments (
5
)
onsentapedequijesuis
posted
the 06/30/2022 at 08:46 AM
HAHA je l'ai tellement attendu (il a été annoncé en 2018...) que j'en ai oublié sa sortie...
Du coup ça ne sera pas pour maintenant. Mais tant mieux ! C'est le problème quand t'as des sorties trop tardives
idd
posted
the 06/30/2022 at 09:20 AM
le soucis aussi c'est de se remettre dans le rythme du jeu après tout ce temps ^^
romgamer6859
posted
the 06/30/2022 at 09:21 AM
Ouais pareil ça arrive trop tard, ça a l'air sympa mais pas sûr d'avoir envie de m'y remettre
masharu
posted
the 06/30/2022 at 09:32 AM
Il est prévu en physique ? Il me semblait, mais avec le temps...
churos45
posted
the 06/30/2022 at 09:32 AM
Déjà 5 ans purée. Dire que certains doivent regarder le dessin animé Netlifx avec leur enfant qui n'existait pas à l'époque
