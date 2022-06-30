profile
CupHead
26
Likers
name : CupHead
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Studio MDHR
genre : plates-formes
other versions : Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
sora78
81
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 971
visites since opening : 1871120
sora78 > blog
all
Cuphead in the Delicious Last Course est disponible !
Jeux Multiplateformes

Presque 5 ans après son annonce, Cuphead in THE DELICIOUS LAST COURSE est enfin disponible pour tous !






/ - 0
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kisukesan, kevinmccallisterrr, idd
    posted the 06/30/2022 at 08:39 AM by sora78
    comments (5)
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 06/30/2022 at 08:46 AM
    HAHA je l'ai tellement attendu (il a été annoncé en 2018...) que j'en ai oublié sa sortie...
    Du coup ça ne sera pas pour maintenant. Mais tant mieux ! C'est le problème quand t'as des sorties trop tardives
    idd posted the 06/30/2022 at 09:20 AM
    le soucis aussi c'est de se remettre dans le rythme du jeu après tout ce temps ^^
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/30/2022 at 09:21 AM
    Ouais pareil ça arrive trop tard, ça a l'air sympa mais pas sûr d'avoir envie de m'y remettre
    masharu posted the 06/30/2022 at 09:32 AM
    Il est prévu en physique ? Il me semblait, mais avec le temps...
    churos45 posted the 06/30/2022 at 09:32 AM
    Déjà 5 ans purée. Dire que certains doivent regarder le dessin animé Netlifx avec leur enfant qui n'existait pas à l'époque
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo