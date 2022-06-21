accueil
J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1336
visites since opening :
3518321
amassous
> blog
Enfin une figurine d'Itachi Uchiha stylé
Sortie mi-novembre au Japon
j'ai plus de place je sais pas où je vais la mettre
Avec 4 colories différents.
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
killia
,
yanissou
,
metroidvania
posted the 06/21/2022 at 02:11 PM by
amassous
comments (
15
)
thor
posted
the 06/21/2022 at 02:14 PM
Vire tes jouets Dragon Ball cheveux bleus, t'en auras de la place
amassous
posted
the 06/21/2022 at 02:16 PM
thor
J'ai fait du trie récemment, j'ai focus Son Gohan période Cell ! mais y'a 3 Gohan qui arrive là
cliana
posted
the 06/21/2022 at 02:28 PM
Stylé ? On dirait qu'il s'est foulé le poignet à force de fap fap sur épisodes de One Piece et Fairy Tails.
killia
posted
the 06/21/2022 at 02:28 PM
rolala la troisième en monochrome avec juste du rouge, elle défonce
cliana
posted
the 06/21/2022 at 02:30 PM
Ca c'est du stylé :
https://i0.wp.com/mangaprofrance.fr/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Big-gecko-naruto-shippuden-itachi-uchiha-1.png?ssl=1
thor
posted
the 06/21/2022 at 02:33 PM
amassous
La vie est faite de compromis
cliana
Pardon mais je la trouve dé-gueu-lasse
amassous
posted
the 06/21/2022 at 02:35 PM
cliana
j’aime pas sa tête est bizarre.
thor
amassous
posted
the 06/21/2022 at 02:38 PM
killia
Y'a un flow mais je suis plus sur les deux première perso.
yanissou
posted
the 06/21/2022 at 02:41 PM
ouah elle défonce !! une idée du prix ?
terikku
posted
the 06/21/2022 at 03:09 PM
yanissou
ça a l'air d'être une loterie façon super master star piece, je pense que ça doit tourner dans les 80€
amassous
posted
the 06/21/2022 at 03:15 PM
yanissou
J’ai pas encore vu chez les revendeurs fr.
metroidvania
posted
the 06/21/2022 at 03:26 PM
Voilà ce qu'il faut pour dragon ball
yanissou
posted
the 06/21/2022 at 03:27 PM
terikku
ah ouais une loterie j'avais oublié , une banpresto de ce genre c'est généralement entre 80 et 100
amassous
tient moi au courant coté fr stp
amassous
posted
the 06/21/2022 at 03:52 PM
yanissou
On est là, tkt pas.
metroidvania
killia
posted
the 06/21/2022 at 04:07 PM
amassous
j'avoue
