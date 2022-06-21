J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
amassous
amassous > blog
Enfin une figurine d'Itachi Uchiha stylé
Sortie mi-novembre au Japon j'ai plus de place je sais pas où je vais la mettre



Avec 4 colories différents.

    killia, yanissou, metroidvania
    posted the 06/21/2022 at 02:11 PM by amassous
    comments (15)
    thor posted the 06/21/2022 at 02:14 PM
    Vire tes jouets Dragon Ball cheveux bleus, t'en auras de la place
    amassous posted the 06/21/2022 at 02:16 PM
    thor J'ai fait du trie récemment, j'ai focus Son Gohan période Cell ! mais y'a 3 Gohan qui arrive là
    cliana posted the 06/21/2022 at 02:28 PM
    Stylé ? On dirait qu'il s'est foulé le poignet à force de fap fap sur épisodes de One Piece et Fairy Tails.
    killia posted the 06/21/2022 at 02:28 PM
    rolala la troisième en monochrome avec juste du rouge, elle défonce
    cliana posted the 06/21/2022 at 02:30 PM
    Ca c'est du stylé : https://i0.wp.com/mangaprofrance.fr/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Big-gecko-naruto-shippuden-itachi-uchiha-1.png?ssl=1

    thor posted the 06/21/2022 at 02:33 PM
    amassous La vie est faite de compromis
    cliana Pardon mais je la trouve dé-gueu-lasse
    amassous posted the 06/21/2022 at 02:35 PM
    cliana j’aime pas sa tête est bizarre.
    thor
    amassous posted the 06/21/2022 at 02:38 PM
    killia Y'a un flow mais je suis plus sur les deux première perso.
    yanissou posted the 06/21/2022 at 02:41 PM
    ouah elle défonce !! une idée du prix ?
    terikku posted the 06/21/2022 at 03:09 PM
    yanissou ça a l'air d'être une loterie façon super master star piece, je pense que ça doit tourner dans les 80€
    amassous posted the 06/21/2022 at 03:15 PM
    yanissou J’ai pas encore vu chez les revendeurs fr.
    metroidvania posted the 06/21/2022 at 03:26 PM
    Voilà ce qu'il faut pour dragon ball
    yanissou posted the 06/21/2022 at 03:27 PM
    terikku ah ouais une loterie j'avais oublié , une banpresto de ce genre c'est généralement entre 80 et 100
    amassous tient moi au courant coté fr stp
    amassous posted the 06/21/2022 at 03:52 PM
    yanissou On est là, tkt pas.
    metroidvania
    killia posted the 06/21/2022 at 04:07 PM
    amassous j'avoue
