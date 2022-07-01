J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
Comment douter que The Weeknd est un heritier de MJ?


C'est clairement un son à la Michael Jackson ça.
    posted the 01/07/2022 at 03:03 PM by amassous
