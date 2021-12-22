accueil
name :
Horizon Forbidden West
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Guerrilla
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PlayStation 4
Playstation 5
kaiserstark
Six nouvelles images pour Horizon Forbidden West
Game Informer a dévoilé six nouvelles images pour Horizon Forbidden West.
-
https://www.gameinformer.com/exclusive/2021/12/22/these-five-exclusive-horizon-forbidden-west-screens-show-the-burrower-and-the
posted the 12/22/2021 at 08:37 PM by
kaiserstark
comments (
5
)
midomashakil
posted
the 12/22/2021 at 08:38 PM
le jeux est ultra beau mais on sens que c'est pas la next gen
vive leur prochaine vrai jeux next gen ca être du ouf
bladagun
posted
the 12/22/2021 at 08:41 PM
Bon la les pnj j'avoue que je suis sur le Q
neptonic
posted
the 12/22/2021 at 08:41 PM
Tu as aussi celle là
Kaiserstark
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FHI9DvTXsAAObfQ?format=jpg&name=4096x4096
kaiserstark
posted
the 12/22/2021 at 08:44 PM
neptonic
Merci je l'ai rajouté
neptonic
posted
the 12/22/2021 at 08:46 PM
kaiserstark
welcome
Sinon les villes ont l'air bien plus vivantes !
