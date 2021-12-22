profile
name : Horizon Forbidden West
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Guerrilla
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PlayStation 4 Playstation 5 -
Six nouvelles images pour Horizon Forbidden West
Game Informer a dévoilé six nouvelles images pour Horizon Forbidden West.











ajouter une source - https://www.gameinformer.com/exclusive/2021/12/22/these-five-exclusive-horizon-forbidden-west-screens-show-the-burrower-and-the
    posted the 12/22/2021 at 08:37 PM by kaiserstark
    comments (5)
    midomashakil posted the 12/22/2021 at 08:38 PM
    le jeux est ultra beau mais on sens que c'est pas la next gen
    vive leur prochaine vrai jeux next gen ca être du ouf
    bladagun posted the 12/22/2021 at 08:41 PM
    Bon la les pnj j'avoue que je suis sur le Q
    neptonic posted the 12/22/2021 at 08:41 PM


    Tu as aussi celle là Kaiserstark

    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FHI9DvTXsAAObfQ?format=jpg&name=4096x4096
    kaiserstark posted the 12/22/2021 at 08:44 PM
    neptonic Merci je l'ai rajouté
    neptonic posted the 12/22/2021 at 08:46 PM
    kaiserstark welcome

    Sinon les villes ont l'air bien plus vivantes !
