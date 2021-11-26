J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
Goku survole la parade de Thanksgiving à New York


On pouvais l'apercevoir survoler New York lors de la 95e parade de Thanksgiving.

    idd
    posted the 11/26/2021 at 08:22 PM by amassous
    comments (6)
    idd posted the 11/26/2021 at 08:48 PM
    comment ça tue !
    testament posted the 11/26/2021 at 08:53 PM
    Guette la tronche, on dirait un détraqué.
    jozen15 posted the 11/26/2021 at 08:59 PM
    goku sous Trisomie
    axlenz posted the 11/26/2021 at 09:17 PM
    A défaut d’avoir perdue contre les USA lors de la guerre, au moins le JAPON a réussi à les bombarder à base de manga et autres. La révolution va tout doucement et sûrement
    amassous posted the 11/26/2021 at 09:20 PM
    idd
    testament jozen15 il est géant ils ont essayé quand même
    liberty posted the 11/26/2021 at 09:51 PM
    axlenz idd testament jozen15 amassous c'est cool, ils ont reprit le design de Goku dans certains plans de l'anime Dragon ball super
