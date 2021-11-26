accueil
J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
Goku survole la parade de Thanksgiving à New York
On pouvais l'apercevoir survoler New York lors de la 95e parade de Thanksgiving.
posted the 11/26/2021 at 08:22 PM by amassous
amassous
comments (6)
6
)
idd
posted
the 11/26/2021 at 08:48 PM
comment ça tue !
testament
posted
the 11/26/2021 at 08:53 PM
Guette la tronche, on dirait un détraqué.
jozen15
posted
the 11/26/2021 at 08:59 PM
goku sous Trisomie
axlenz
posted
the 11/26/2021 at 09:17 PM
A défaut d’avoir perdue contre les USA lors de la guerre, au moins le JAPON a réussi à les bombarder à base de manga et autres. La révolution va tout doucement et sûrement
amassous
posted
the 11/26/2021 at 09:20 PM
idd
testament
jozen15
il est géant ils ont essayé quand même
liberty
posted
the 11/26/2021 at 09:51 PM
axlenz
idd
testament
jozen15
amassous
c'est cool, ils ont reprit le design de Goku dans certains plans de l'anime Dragon ball super
