J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
163
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1270
visites since opening : 3297276
amassous > blog
Dragon Ball SUPER chapitre 78 en français


C'est sur Bleach Mx lien en source, bonne lecture.
https://bleachmx.fr/lecture-en-ligne/Dragon_Ball_Super/078/1
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/19/2021 at 08:51 PM by amassous
    comments (1)
    opthomas posted the 11/19/2021 at 09:44 PM
    Cette arc est vraiment mais alors vraiment pas mal.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo