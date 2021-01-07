J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
163
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1204
visites since opening : 3162254
amassous > blog
Figurine Goku petit (quand il transperce Piccolo) annoncé !


Ce sera dans la gamme Gx Materia sortie en novembre au Japon.








PS : y'a aussi un Goku de GT en super saiyen énervé ! Dans la gamme FES sortie novembre aussi.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    playstation2008
    posted the 07/01/2021 at 02:56 PM by amassous
    comments (6)
    xenofamicom posted the 07/01/2021 at 03:00 PM
    Cette attaque de Goku C'est probablement l'une que j'aime le plus...
    yanissou posted the 07/01/2021 at 03:01 PM
    Classe! J'aurais tellement aimé un rpg sur dragon ball ya matière à faire un jeu de ouf
    liberty posted the 07/01/2021 at 03:02 PM
    xenofamicom une de mes préféré avec Songoku saiyen 3 contre Ildegarne
    playstation2008 posted the 07/01/2021 at 03:40 PM
    OUF !!!
    amassous posted the 07/01/2021 at 03:52 PM
    xenofamicom yanissou liberty playstation2008 MAJ: Une nouvelle figurine de GT annoncé
    playstation2008 posted the 07/01/2021 at 04:10 PM
    amassous Pfiou elle a de la gueule elle aussi !!!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo