J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
articles :
1203
visites since opening :
3159729
amassous
blog
Figurine Yu-Gi-Oh incroyable en approche !!!
SLIFFER LE DRAGON DU CIEL
OBELISK LE TOURMENTEUR
ET LE DRAGON AILE DE RA !!!
Je sais pas le prix, mais ça va faire mal c’est sur.
Le fabricant c’est Kotobukiya.
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/27/2021 at 07:40 PM by
amassous
comments (
7
)
lovebeliever
posted
the 06/27/2021 at 08:01 PM
Le problème avec koto c'est que souvent c'est cher et ce n’est pas terrible.
testament
posted
the 06/27/2021 at 08:01 PM
i8
posted
the 06/27/2021 at 08:02 PM
tjs cette petite douleur ac ces nom fr...
aros
posted
the 06/27/2021 at 08:04 PM
i8
Bah pourquoi, sont classes, non ?
altendorf
posted
the 06/27/2021 at 08:07 PM
Trop classe mais trop cher ^^
amassous
posted
the 06/27/2021 at 08:16 PM
i8
Yu-Gi-Oh en VF>>>
yanissou
posted
the 06/27/2021 at 09:01 PM
Ah la la les souvenirs l'époque où yu gi oh était ouf la saison 1 restera la meilleure là première figurine me plaît beaucoup
Bah pourquoi, sont classes, non ?