J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Figurine Yu-Gi-Oh incroyable en approche !!!
SLIFFER LE DRAGON DU CIEL


OBELISK LE TOURMENTEUR


ET LE DRAGON AILE DE RA !!!



Je sais pas le prix, mais ça va faire mal c’est sur.
Le fabricant c’est Kotobukiya.
    comments (7)
    lovebeliever posted the 06/27/2021 at 08:01 PM
    Le problème avec koto c'est que souvent c'est cher et ce n’est pas terrible.
    testament posted the 06/27/2021 at 08:01 PM
    i8 posted the 06/27/2021 at 08:02 PM
    tjs cette petite douleur ac ces nom fr...
    aros posted the 06/27/2021 at 08:04 PM
    i8
    Bah pourquoi, sont classes, non ?
    altendorf posted the 06/27/2021 at 08:07 PM
    Trop classe mais trop cher ^^
    amassous posted the 06/27/2021 at 08:16 PM
    i8 Yu-Gi-Oh en VF>>>
    yanissou posted the 06/27/2021 at 09:01 PM
    Ah la la les souvenirs l'époque où yu gi oh était ouf la saison 1 restera la meilleure là première figurine me plaît beaucoup
