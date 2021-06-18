profile
Scarlet Nexus
name : Scarlet Nexus
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
guiguif
Scarlet Nexus: Trailer de Lancement
Scarlet Nexus sortira le 25 Juin sur PS5, PS4, Series, One et PC. Une demo est dispo sur les support Playstation et Xbox.



Pub Jap
    posted the 06/18/2021 at 10:01 PM by guiguif
    suzukube posted the 06/18/2021 at 10:22 PM
    Tu m'as fait peur j'ai cru il était sorti today poto...
