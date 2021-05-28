accueil
J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
Resultat financier de Toei : Rien de nouveau
Dragon Ball numéro un de loin, rien ne change dans ce nouveau résultat pour la TOEI Animation.
2022 avec le film Dragon Ball SUPER annonce une explosion des chiffres DB normalement.
tags :
posted the 05/28/2021 at 10:37 AM by
amassous
comments (
2
)
alucard13
posted
the 05/28/2021 at 10:43 AM
slam dunk
liberty
posted
the 05/28/2021 at 11:03 AM
alucard13
y a pas eu une réédition ou quoi ? En tout il va y avoir un film d'animation
