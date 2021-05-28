J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
162
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1190
visites since opening : 3132203
amassous > blog
Resultat financier de Toei : Rien de nouveau
Dragon Ball numéro un de loin, rien ne change dans ce nouveau résultat pour la TOEI Animation.

2022 avec le film Dragon Ball SUPER annonce une explosion des chiffres DB normalement.

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/28/2021 at 10:37 AM by amassous
    comments (2)
    alucard13 posted the 05/28/2021 at 10:43 AM
    slam dunk
    liberty posted the 05/28/2021 at 11:03 AM
    alucard13 y a pas eu une réédition ou quoi ? En tout il va y avoir un film d'animation
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo