profile
Returnal
12
Likers
name : Returnal
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Housemarque
genre : action
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/30/2021
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
sora78
82
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 927
visites since opening : 1653764
sora78 > blog
all
[PS5] Returnal : Quelques Photos maison spéciales Day One !
Mode Photo



Housemarque a vraiment fait un super boulot pour son premier gros jeu !
J'espère une update bientôt avec un vrai mode photo





















/ - 0
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    leblogdeshacka, minbox
    posted the 04/30/2021 at 08:05 PM by sora78
    comments (4)
    hanackil posted the 04/30/2021 at 08:12 PM
    Le jeu a vraiment une atmosphère de folie. Et housemarque c'est gavé avec les particules. il y a de quoi faire en photo . J'adore la première, vivement une mise à jour pour le mode photos.
    koji posted the 04/30/2021 at 08:15 PM
    l'ambiance a l'air superbe.
    potion2swag posted the 04/30/2021 at 08:23 PM
    Je sens que je vais craquer pour la version digitale pour l'avoir ce weekend...
    hanackil posted the 04/30/2021 at 08:47 PM
    potion2swag moi je l'ai preco à la fnac mais comme il sera pas là avant lundi j'ai été en chercher un à leclerc
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo