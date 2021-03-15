Après la Master System, je m'attaque à la game gear avec ma dreamlist pour une gamegear mini



je reste sur la base de 42 jeux en essayant de représenter un peu tout les genres:



Avec une liste occidentale et une jap:



en jeux commun aux 2 versions:



Plate former:

Sonic

Sonic 2

Sonic Chaos

Sonic Triple Trouble

Donald

Donald 2

Castle of Illusion

Land of Ilusion

Legend of illusion

Alladin

Ristar



Action:

Shinobi

Shinobi 2

Master of Darkness

Tails adventure

Psychic World

Megaman



RPG:

Ax Battler

Defender of Oasis

Shining Force :Sword of Hajya

Wonderboy III



course:

Sonic Drift racing

GP rider





BTA:

Street of rage 2



VS fighting:

Fatal fury Special

Virtua Fighter the animation



shoot them up:

Power Strike

Power strike 2

Fantasy Zone



Pour les jeux exclu occident:

Plateformer:

Asterix Secret Mission



Puzzle:

Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine



Action/aventure:

Chakan

Star wars

Return of the Jedi

Prince of Persia

Spiderman vs Kingpin



RPG:

Dragon Crystal



Course:

Super Off Road

Road Rash

OutRun Europa

Micromachine 2



vs Fighting:

Power Ranger





et en jeu exclu à la version jap:

RPG:

Royal Stone

Moldarian

Shining Force Gaiden

Shining Force Final Conflict

Sylvan tale

Lunar Walking School



action adventure:

Gunstar Heroes



course:

Outrun



Shooter:

Fray

Tails Sky Patrol

gg aleste 3



Puzzle:

Nazo Puyo 2



VS Fighting:

Buster fight