kraken > blog
all
Gamegear mini vous y mettriez quoi?
Après la Master System, je m'attaque à la game gear avec ma dreamlist pour une gamegear mini

je reste sur la base de 42 jeux en essayant de représenter un peu tout les genres:

Avec une liste occidentale et une jap:

en jeux commun aux 2 versions:

Plate former:
Sonic
Sonic 2
Sonic Chaos
Sonic Triple Trouble
Donald
Donald 2
Castle of Illusion
Land of Ilusion
Legend of illusion
Alladin
Ristar

Action:
Shinobi
Shinobi 2
Master of Darkness
Tails adventure
Psychic World
Megaman

RPG:
Ax Battler
Defender of Oasis
Shining Force :Sword of Hajya
Wonderboy III

course:
Sonic Drift racing
GP rider


BTA:
Street of rage 2

VS fighting:
Fatal fury Special
Virtua Fighter the animation

shoot them up:
Power Strike
Power strike 2
Fantasy Zone

Pour les jeux exclu occident:
Plateformer:
Asterix Secret Mission

Puzzle:
Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

Action/aventure:
Chakan
Star wars
Return of the Jedi
Prince of Persia
Spiderman vs Kingpin

RPG:
Dragon Crystal

Course:
Super Off Road
Road Rash
OutRun Europa
Micromachine 2

vs Fighting:
Power Ranger


et en jeu exclu à la version jap:
RPG:
Royal Stone
Moldarian
Shining Force Gaiden
Shining Force Final Conflict
Sylvan tale
Lunar Walking School

action adventure:
Gunstar Heroes

course:
Outrun

Shooter:
Fray
Tails Sky Patrol
gg aleste 3

Puzzle:
Nazo Puyo 2

VS Fighting:
Buster fight
    posted the 03/15/2021 at 07:16 PM by kraken
    comments (12)
    testament posted the 03/15/2021 at 07:17 PM
    Rien, j'économise.
    guchisan posted the 03/15/2021 at 07:26 PM
    Une bonne batterie !!
    famimax posted the 03/15/2021 at 07:27 PM
    Une batterie lithium-ion
    famimax posted the 03/15/2021 at 07:28 PM
    guchisan arf salaud ! t'as posté avant moi
    eldrick posted the 03/15/2021 at 07:37 PM
    Rien c'est une console qui mérite d'être oublié tellement qu'il n'y avait rien de vraiment bon et qui passe le test du temps bref aucun intérêt sauf peut-être pour les gros collectionneurs qui ont de l'argent a gaspiller ou les fanboys de haut niveau.
    egguibs posted the 03/15/2021 at 07:39 PM
    des condos d'affichage qui ne lachent pas tous au bout de 15 ans
    mercure7 posted the 03/15/2021 at 08:07 PM
    Streets of Rage 2
    Gunstar Heroes
    Spiderman
    Wonderboy 3
    Sonic (1 et Tails)
    Mickey (Illusion ...)
    Shinobi 1 et 2
    Megaman

    Le reste, me rappelle pas de grand chose de ouf.
    psxbox posted the 03/15/2021 at 08:09 PM
    Le mini Turner tv et l adaptateur mini master system
    psxbox posted the 03/15/2021 at 08:15 PM
    Cool spot,Bram Stoker's Dracula(le castelvania de la gamegear), Micro Machines (le seul jeux où tu pouvais jouer a 2 sur une gamegear mais fallait pas être avec un fumeur euh quoi que sur mini c est impossible :lol
    psxbox posted the 03/15/2021 at 08:18 PM
    Oups j ai confondu avec master of darkness pr le castelvania
    choroq posted the 03/15/2021 at 08:58 PM
    GG shinobi
    Donald 2
    Sonic
    Mickey
    Cool spot
    out run
    altendorf posted the 03/15/2021 at 09:29 PM
    testament +1
