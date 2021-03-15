Après la Master System, je m'attaque à la game gear avec ma dreamlist pour une gamegear mini
je reste sur la base de 42 jeux en essayant de représenter un peu tout les genres:
Avec une liste occidentale et une jap:
en jeux commun aux 2 versions:
Plate former:
Sonic
Sonic 2
Sonic Chaos
Sonic Triple Trouble
Donald
Donald 2
Castle of Illusion
Land of Ilusion
Legend of illusion
Alladin
Ristar
Action:
Shinobi
Shinobi 2
Master of Darkness
Tails adventure
Psychic World
Megaman
RPG:
Ax Battler
Defender of Oasis
Shining Force :Sword of Hajya
Wonderboy III
course:
Sonic Drift racing
GP rider
BTA:
Street of rage 2
VS fighting:
Fatal fury Special
Virtua Fighter the animation
shoot them up:
Power Strike
Power strike 2
Fantasy Zone
Pour les jeux exclu occident:
Plateformer:
Asterix Secret Mission
Puzzle:
Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
Action/aventure:
Chakan
Star wars
Return of the Jedi
Prince of Persia
Spiderman vs Kingpin
RPG:
Dragon Crystal
Course:
Super Off Road
Road Rash
OutRun Europa
Micromachine 2
vs Fighting:
Power Ranger
et en jeu exclu à la version jap:
RPG:
Royal Stone
Moldarian
Shining Force Gaiden
Shining Force Final Conflict
Sylvan tale
Lunar Walking School
action adventure:
Gunstar Heroes
course:
Outrun
Shooter:
Fray
Tails Sky Patrol
gg aleste 3
Puzzle:
Nazo Puyo 2
VS Fighting:
Buster fight
