Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Alors vous jouez à quoi en ce moment ?
posted the 03/07/2021 at 11:59 AM by
kevisiano
draer
posted
the 03/07/2021 at 12:04 PM
Persona 5 Strickers, FFXIV
jeanouillz
posted
the 03/07/2021 at 12:04 PM
J'ai fini Shadow of Tomb raider, j'ai commencé et terminé Oddworld New 'n Tasty en sauvant tous les mudokons et là j'ai démarré Ghost of a tale
ravyxxs
posted
the 03/07/2021 at 12:09 PM
Trop
hebuspsa
posted
the 03/07/2021 at 12:09 PM
Perso j’ai fini Control en version Ps5 et la je tente le 100% sur Bowser’s Fury
kambei312
posted
the 03/07/2021 at 12:11 PM
J’ai fini Hyrule Warriors l’ère du Fléau sur switch. Depuis je suis Persona 5 Strikers sur Ps4 (j’y joue sur PS5).
Je fais aussi Bowser Fury avec ma copine.
anakaris
posted
the 03/07/2021 at 12:12 PM
Pantsu Hunter sur PS4...
yanissou
posted
the 03/07/2021 at 12:17 PM
Persona 5 strikers un vrai plaisir
greggy
posted
the 03/07/2021 at 12:23 PM
En ce moment je suis sur Cotton Reboot sur Switch et Densha de Go sur PS4.
liberty
posted
the 03/07/2021 at 12:25 PM
anakaris
je l'ai fais sur vita y un ou deux ans. Je n'ai pas un mauvais souvenir
.
greggy
densha de go c'est le jeu de train ? C'est comprehensible ?
megadeth
posted
the 03/07/2021 at 12:29 PM
vagrant story
wazaaabi
posted
the 03/07/2021 at 12:29 PM
Ori 2 sur Switch
Très très bon comme jeu.
greggy
posted
the 03/07/2021 at 12:30 PM
liberty
Oui, si tu ne comprends pas le japonais tu peux arriver à t'amuser quand même je pense.
