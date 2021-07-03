profile
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Alors vous jouez à quoi en ce moment ?
    posted the 03/07/2021 at 11:59 AM by kevisiano
    comments (12)
    draer posted the 03/07/2021 at 12:04 PM
    Persona 5 Strickers, FFXIV
    jeanouillz posted the 03/07/2021 at 12:04 PM
    J'ai fini Shadow of Tomb raider, j'ai commencé et terminé Oddworld New 'n Tasty en sauvant tous les mudokons et là j'ai démarré Ghost of a tale
    ravyxxs posted the 03/07/2021 at 12:09 PM
    Trop
    hebuspsa posted the 03/07/2021 at 12:09 PM
    Perso j’ai fini Control en version Ps5 et la je tente le 100% sur Bowser’s Fury
    kambei312 posted the 03/07/2021 at 12:11 PM
    J’ai fini Hyrule Warriors l’ère du Fléau sur switch. Depuis je suis Persona 5 Strikers sur Ps4 (j’y joue sur PS5).
    Je fais aussi Bowser Fury avec ma copine.
    anakaris posted the 03/07/2021 at 12:12 PM
    Pantsu Hunter sur PS4...
    yanissou posted the 03/07/2021 at 12:17 PM
    Persona 5 strikers un vrai plaisir
    greggy posted the 03/07/2021 at 12:23 PM
    En ce moment je suis sur Cotton Reboot sur Switch et Densha de Go sur PS4.
    liberty posted the 03/07/2021 at 12:25 PM
    anakaris je l'ai fais sur vita y un ou deux ans. Je n'ai pas un mauvais souvenir
    .
    greggy densha de go c'est le jeu de train ? C'est comprehensible ?
    megadeth posted the 03/07/2021 at 12:29 PM
    vagrant story
    wazaaabi posted the 03/07/2021 at 12:29 PM
    Ori 2 sur Switch
    Très très bon comme jeu.
    greggy posted the 03/07/2021 at 12:30 PM
    liberty Oui, si tu ne comprends pas le japonais tu peux arriver à t'amuser quand même je pense.
