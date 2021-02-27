accueil
name :
Ghosts'n Goblins Resurrection
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
action plates-formes
multiplayer :
2 en coop
european release date :
02/25/2021
Amis Nsex souffrez vous sur Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection ?
Mes amis Nsex qu'elle est votre degré de souffrance actual sur GGR ?
Avez vous déjà sacrifié une manette ? Si oui comment ca c'est passé ??
posted the 02/27/2021 at 10:06 AM by
armando
comments (
5
)
flom
posted
the 02/27/2021 at 10:13 AM
Pas encore vu que ya pas de version boîte...
armando
posted
the 02/27/2021 at 10:13 AM
Moi perso jme lance cet après midi. Tout est pret (enfin presque)
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/27/2021 at 10:19 AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUzYKDgPzjg
armando
posted
the 02/27/2021 at 10:23 AM
nicolasgourry
aros
posted
the 02/27/2021 at 10:26 AM
Je joue pas aux jeux de merde
