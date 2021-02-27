[img][/img]
profile
Ghosts'n Goblins Resurrection
5
Likers
name : Ghosts'n Goblins Resurrection
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action plates-formes
multiplayer : 2 en coop
european release date : 02/25/2021
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
armando
19
Likes
Likers
armando
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 300
visites since opening : 541481
armando > blog
Amis Nsex souffrez vous sur Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection ?




Mes amis Nsex qu'elle est votre degré de souffrance actual sur GGR ?

Avez vous déjà sacrifié une manette ? Si oui comment ca c'est passé ??
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/27/2021 at 10:06 AM by armando
    comments (5)
    flom posted the 02/27/2021 at 10:13 AM
    Pas encore vu que ya pas de version boîte...
    armando posted the 02/27/2021 at 10:13 AM
    Moi perso jme lance cet après midi. Tout est pret (enfin presque)
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/27/2021 at 10:19 AM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUzYKDgPzjg
    armando posted the 02/27/2021 at 10:23 AM
    nicolasgourry
    aros posted the 02/27/2021 at 10:26 AM
    Je joue pas aux jeux de merde
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo