J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
[FUITE] Michael Jackson: la demo de Human Nature
C’est MAGNIFIQUE, bonne écoute à vous.

    ravyxxs, misterwhite, spaaz, newtechnix, idd, ellegarden
    posted the 02/26/2021 at 08:41 PM by amassous
    comments (9)
    axlenz posted the 02/26/2021 at 08:49 PM
    on vis dans un monde où plus personne n'est capable de tenir sa gueule et donc tout fuite à bout de champ
    choroq posted the 02/26/2021 at 08:49 PM
    ouh, merci, le king de la pop, indémodable.
    negan posted the 02/26/2021 at 08:51 PM
    J'aurais bien aimer un remastered du jeu MegaDrive
    axlenz posted the 02/26/2021 at 08:51 PM
    choroq et ça ne bouge pas!
    amassous posted the 02/26/2021 at 08:52 PM
    negan Les droits de Michael c’est três compliqué à renouveller je pense
    axlenz posted the 02/26/2021 at 08:55 PM
    negan Perso un remaster du jeu PSP
    amassous posted the 02/26/2021 at 09:02 PM
    axlenz le jeu de rythme fatigué de Ubisoft?
    axlenz posted the 02/26/2021 at 09:05 PM
    amassous fatigué ? N'insulte pas le jeu que j'avais bien aimé avant
    idd posted the 02/26/2021 at 10:22 PM
    Merci pour ce moment de nostalgie T_T
