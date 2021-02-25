En faite non ? La semaine se termine bientôt et malgré les promesses d'annonces en tout genre (je parle pas spécialement du gros morceau attendu "le gros RPG de fin d'année" style D/P ou Let's go (
) &Co).
Mais il y a eus quoi d'annoncé ? Absolument que dalle, je regarde l'actualité sur Serebii chaque jour (plusieurs fois
) et bordel le néant
Donc bon, la prochaine fois ça sert a rien de faire un truc du style si c'est pour y remplir avec du vent. Plus que 3 jours faut se réveiller les loulous ou alors Katy Perry a pompé tout le budget ?
tags :
posted the 02/25/2021 at 08:23 AM by ratchet
Ça commence du coup
2) le Pokémon Day a lieu tous les ans depuis des années et ca a toujours été un truc lambda. La seule fois ou un jeu a été annoncé c'était en 2016 pour les 20 ans et l'annonce de la 7G a eu lieue le dernier jour de l'event à la date anniversaire de la licence (le 27/02).
Après oui on a un peu l'impression que c'est un anniversaire fêté pour rien, si c'est pour annoncer des vêtements ou des patisseries.
De mémoire, des annonces Pokémon sont prévues en ouverture et fermeture du concert de Post Malone.
Il devait y avoir plein de partenariat avec des marques comme Funko Pop&co au final pareil y'a toujours rien eus de dévoiler. C'est nul et mal géré par conséquent...
Peter un câble dès maintenant c'est un peu ridicule.
https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article452435.html
Pokémon unveiled plans today for a virtual music concert celebrating its 25th anniversary. The pop-culture brand broke the news with help from headliner and Pokémon fan Post Malone in a video that can be seen here: https://youtu.be/wtQx4R2M2iw/.
Taking place on Saturday, February 27 – better known as Pokémon Day – the event will be an online party not just for Pokémon fans but for all music fans around the world. It will also serve as the launch activation for the franchise’s yearlong P25 Music program. The Pokémon Company International has teamed up with Universal Music Group to bring this concert and more music surprises to life throughout 2021 as part of P25 Music. P25 Music is a collaboration with some of music’s biggest names to create new songs, styles, and pop-culture moments, all through the lens of Pokémon. Pop icon Katy Perry was announced last month as the program’s premier artist.
“I’ve been a Pokémon fan for a long time, so the opportunity to headline the Pokémon Day concert celebrating 25 years is awesome,” said Post Malone.
The concert will be free to view on the official Pokémon YouTube channel, Pokémon’s official Twitch channel, and on Pokémon’s 25th anniversary website beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST on February 27. Pokémon will unveil more P25 Music details at the end of the concert, so fans will want to tune in for more upcoming collaboration surprises.
In anticipation of the concert, The Pokémon Company International will host several celebratory activations across the brand in the week leading up to the virtual music event. In addition to the previously announced Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event on Saturday, February 20, The Pokémon Company International will distribute a special password on February 25 for players of the Pokémon video game franchise to add a special Pikachu to their Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games. In keeping with the music theme for the year, this Pikachu knows the move Sing, which it can’t ordinarily learn. On February 27, fans can tune in to Pokémon TV, either on the web or by downloading the app, for a curated selection of music-themed episodes of the popular Pokémon animated series as they prepare for the big Pokémon Day concert with Post Malone in the evening. Fans can expect more announcements that week from across the franchise.
On est à J-2, on est d'accord qu'il a peu de chose jusqu'à présent.
Au mieux ce sera un remake de la 4G au pire ce sera des annonces totalement osef.
Moi je veux simplement un pokémon en 2.5D tout propre et bien rempli comme ils savais bien le faire avec une tonne de quêtes. Franchement il balance 50 nouveaux pokémon si ils sont bien fait cela me dérange pas
ça fait des années qu'ils ne font pas le moindre effort, tant que ça marche ainsi ils ne vont pas se fouler.
masharu C'est aussi Nintendo mais va savoir le budget/ressources alloué à pokémon