ratchet > blog
Pokémon 25th: C'est un peu de la merde ?
En faite non ? La semaine se termine bientôt et malgré les promesses d'annonces en tout genre (je parle pas spécialement du gros morceau attendu "le gros RPG de fin d'année" style D/P ou Let's go ( ) &Co).

Mais il y a eus quoi d'annoncé ? Absolument que dalle, je regarde l'actualité sur Serebii chaque jour (plusieurs fois ) et bordel le néant

Donc bon, la prochaine fois ça sert a rien de faire un truc du style si c'est pour y remplir avec du vent. Plus que 3 jours faut se réveiller les loulous ou alors Katy Perry a pompé tout le budget ?
Ratchet. - Pokémon.
    posted the 02/25/2021 at 08:23 AM by ratchet
    comments (23)
    wickette posted the 02/25/2021 at 08:25 AM
    Attendons la fin (samedi inclus) avant de juger .
    zeldounette posted the 02/25/2021 at 08:25 AM
    Comme d'hab faut attendre le jour de l'anniversaire cad le 27 (t'attends pas à des dingueries par contre haha
    legend83 posted the 02/25/2021 at 08:28 AM
    Bah a l'instant où tu dis ça, je commence a voir la sortie des musiques (d'après la dernière annonce de Serebii.net)
    Ça commence du coup
    sonilka posted the 02/25/2021 at 08:37 AM
    1) la semaine n'est pas terminée,
    2) le Pokémon Day a lieu tous les ans depuis des années et ca a toujours été un truc lambda. La seule fois ou un jeu a été annoncé c'était en 2016 pour les 20 ans et l'annonce de la 7G a eu lieue le dernier jour de l'event à la date anniversaire de la licence (le 27/02).
    ratchet posted the 02/25/2021 at 08:39 AM
    legend83 zeldounette wickette sonilka: Yes 1 musique en 4jours... (avec le décalage horaire), même niveau goodies etc... C'est vide absolument rien...
    sonilka posted the 02/25/2021 at 08:56 AM
    ratchet mais c'est toujours comme ca. Seulement cette année, la communauté a décidé de s'enflammer juste parce que c'est les 25 ans. Le pire c'est que TCPi et GF n'annonceront peut être rien au sujet des prochains jeux et la communauté beuglera alors que rien n'a jamais été promis. Toujours le meme cirque avec la commu Pokémon. Une commu à la mémoire très courte qui oublie qu'il y a moins de 2 ans, elle se déchainait contre GF et sa décision de couper le Pokédex. Et après ca chiale que les jeux soient merdiques et que GF ne sachent toujours pas coder un jeu. La commu à les jeux (et la com') qu'elle mérite.
    e3ologue posted the 02/25/2021 at 08:58 AM
    Le problème c'est surtout l'interprétation que les fans font des communiqués. Quand ils disent qu'il y aura des annonces tout au long de la semaine, il n'est à aucun moment précisé qu'on parle de JV.
    Après oui on a un peu l'impression que c'est un anniversaire fêté pour rien, si c'est pour annoncer des vêtements ou des patisseries.
    De mémoire, des annonces Pokémon sont prévues en ouverture et fermeture du concert de Post Malone.
    ratchet posted the 02/25/2021 at 09:06 AM
    sonilka: Sauf que là c'est eux qui le disent! "Il y aura une tonne d'annonce durant la semaine anniversaire" hors là absolument rien du tout comme en parle le commentaire de E3ologue juste au dessus même en goodies y'a que dalle...

    Il devait y avoir plein de partenariat avec des marques comme Funko Pop&co au final pareil y'a toujours rien eus de dévoiler. C'est nul et mal géré par conséquent...
    vfries posted the 02/25/2021 at 09:14 AM
    J'espère une application pour bien s'essuyer les fesses.
    birmou posted the 02/25/2021 at 09:17 AM
    ratchet En même temps ils ont jusque dimanche 28 pour parler ... Et encore si on part du principe que c'est la semaine du lundi au dimanche car s'ils fonctionnent de samedi a vendredi alors le compte a rebours ne démarre que samedi 27 jusqu'à vendredi 5.

    Peter un câble dès maintenant c'est un peu ridicule.
    birdgameful posted the 02/25/2021 at 09:17 AM
    Les gens veulent encore un Pokémon ? Alors que la formule s'essouffle de plus en plus. Que la qualité des jeux commencent à diminuer à travers le temps..
    kidicarus posted the 02/25/2021 at 09:20 AM
    Ils vont sûrement annoncer un jeu parler de pokemon Snap et pokemon unity, pour finir avec les premières information sur Détective pikachu 2, et pourquoi pas donner sa date de sortie.
    masharu posted the 02/25/2021 at 09:21 AM
    Je vous remet le communiqué de presse.
    https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article452435.html

    Pokémon unveiled plans today for a virtual music concert celebrating its 25th anniversary. The pop-culture brand broke the news with help from headliner and Pokémon fan Post Malone in a video that can be seen here: https://youtu.be/wtQx4R2M2iw/.

    Taking place on Saturday, February 27 – better known as Pokémon Day – the event will be an online party not just for Pokémon fans but for all music fans around the world. It will also serve as the launch activation for the franchise’s yearlong P25 Music program. The Pokémon Company International has teamed up with Universal Music Group to bring this concert and more music surprises to life throughout 2021 as part of P25 Music. P25 Music is a collaboration with some of music’s biggest names to create new songs, styles, and pop-culture moments, all through the lens of Pokémon. Pop icon Katy Perry was announced last month as the program’s premier artist.

    “I’ve been a Pokémon fan for a long time, so the opportunity to headline the Pokémon Day concert celebrating 25 years is awesome,” said Post Malone.

    The concert will be free to view on the official Pokémon YouTube channel, Pokémon’s official Twitch channel, and on Pokémon’s 25th anniversary website beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST on February 27. Pokémon will unveil more P25 Music details at the end of the concert, so fans will want to tune in for more upcoming collaboration surprises.

    In anticipation of the concert, The Pokémon Company International will host several celebratory activations across the brand in the week leading up to the virtual music event. In addition to the previously announced Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event on Saturday, February 20, The Pokémon Company International will distribute a special password on February 25 for players of the Pokémon video game franchise to add a special Pikachu to their Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games. In keeping with the music theme for the year, this Pikachu knows the move Sing, which it can’t ordinarily learn. On February 27, fans can tune in to Pokémon TV, either on the web or by downloading the app, for a curated selection of music-themed episodes of the popular Pokémon animated series as they prepare for the big Pokémon Day concert with Post Malone in the evening. Fans can expect more announcements that week from across the franchise.

    On est à J-2, on est d'accord qu'il a peu de chose jusqu'à présent.
    sonilka posted the 02/25/2021 at 09:24 AM
    ratchet va y avoir un concert avec un type dont le nom m'échappe, de quoi tu te plains ?
    ouroboros4 posted the 02/25/2021 at 09:26 AM
    Non mais c’est GF arrêtez de vous faire des illusions.
    Au mieux ce sera un remake de la 4G au pire ce sera des annonces totalement osef.
    masharu posted the 02/25/2021 at 09:31 AM
    ouroboros4 Heu Pokémon ça n'est pas que Game Freak hein.
    asakk posted the 02/25/2021 at 09:33 AM
    sonilka mais tellement il y'a trop de pokémon, on leur donne pokémon N/B (meilleurs poké pour moi) ou aucun ancien pokémon était présent (sauf post game) on râle, jeux trop facile on augemente la difficulté on râle, on réduit le taux de shiney on râle de nouveau ect ect jamais contente

    Moi je veux simplement un pokémon en 2.5D tout propre et bien rempli comme ils savais bien le faire avec une tonne de quêtes. Franchement il balance 50 nouveaux pokémon si ils sont bien fait cela me dérange pas
    jeanouillz posted the 02/25/2021 at 09:35 AM
    Vous vous attendiez à quelque chose ?
    ça fait des années qu'ils ne font pas le moindre effort, tant que ça marche ainsi ils ne vont pas se fouler.
    masharu C'est aussi Nintendo mais va savoir le budget/ressources alloué à pokémon
    vfries posted the 02/25/2021 at 09:37 AM
    birmou HS ils ont ou vont sortir un jeu de société stardew valley
    birmou posted the 02/25/2021 at 09:39 AM
    vfries J'ai vue ça j'hésite à le prendre en anglais direct
    ouroboros4 posted the 02/25/2021 at 09:44 AM
    Vous pariez combien que si remake de la 4G il y a il vont réussir à dégager l’air de combat pour nous refoutre ses saletés de raid Dynamax
    yanissou posted the 02/25/2021 at 10:20 AM
    Apparemment il y en a encore qui attendent quelques chose de gamefreak c'est fini cette licence est morte et enterré bien profondément depuis x et y et encore je pèse mes mots les derniers étaient noir et blanc les plus originaux. Depuis ils nagent dans le fric et font plus rien en tant que gros fan de la licence j'ai arrêté c' est devenu n'importe quoi.
    akinen posted the 02/25/2021 at 10:45 AM
    Nintendo, éditeur de l’année
