En faite non ? La semaine se termine bientôt et malgré les promesses d'annonces en tout genre (je parle pas spécialement du gros morceau attendu "le gros RPG de fin d'année" style D/P ou Let's go () &Co).Mais il y a eus quoi d'annoncé ? Absolument que dalle, je regarde l'actualité sur Serebii chaque jour (plusieurs fois) et bordel le néantDonc bon, la prochaine fois ça sert a rien de faire un truc du style si c'est pour y remplir avec du vent. Plus que 3 jours faut se réveiller les loulous ou alors Katy Perry a pompé tout le budget ?